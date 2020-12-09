Huskies Put Practice on Hold because of Virus Issues; Oregon Game Uncertain

Uptick in COVID-19 further disrupts UW football program, shutting down all activities on Wednesday.

Coach Jimmy Lake has talked all season about keeping the virus out of his building.

Out of the locker room, weight room and practice for his University of Washington football team.

Well, apparently it found a way in.

After losing multiple players to positive COVID-19 tests for the first time for last weekend's Stanford-UW game, Lake and the Husky football program paused all operations for Wednesday as virus issues became more prevalent.

No morning practice. No mid-day virtual interviews. Nothing but contact tracing.

In fact, the university seemed to suggest Saturday afternoon's game at Oregon might be in question.

A school spokesman said the team would undergo additional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to deal with the situation.

The UW did not say whether Wednesday night's Seattle U-Husky basketball game at Alaska Airlines Arena would be played or not.

Against Stanford last Saturday, the Husky football team played without starting wide receivers Puka Nacu and Terrell Bynum, and others from that position area were missing as well, which seemed to suggest a team outbreak.

The school, however, doesn't identify players who have contracted COVID-19, nor does it differentiate between players who have contracted the virus or are dealing with football-related injuries.

Oregon is the last game and first road game on the football schedule for the Huskies. If the teams are unable to play, the Pac-12 hasn't indicated what it will do about the following week, when the conference is supposed to hold a league championship game plus division crossover outings.

