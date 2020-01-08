HuskyMaven
Is Sirmon the Guy? 240 Days to Michigan

Dan Raley

Jacob Sirmon, by virtue of the Las Vegas Bowl two-deeps, is the next man up to be Washington's starting quarterback. 

Will the sophomore be ready for his big opportunity? Can he take over and flourish?

Spring football is less than three months away. For that matter, the Michigan opener is 240 days in the distance.

It should be noted that the 6-foot-5, 234-pound Sirmon, designated as a 4-star QB recruit when he came out of suburban Bothell High School, was so highly regarded as a young teen that he had a brief dalliance with the Wolverines. 

During his recruitment in April 2016, he tweeted out that Michigan presented him with his fourth scholarship offer, joining Nebraska, Washington State and the UW as serious suitors. Think about it, he could have worn those flashy wings on his helmet and tried doing his own Tom Brady impersonation.

Sirmon, by arcane rule prevented by the UW from doing interviews as a freshman of any kind, had the following to say about Jim Harbaugh and Michigan when he was uncommitted, and sounded media-savvy enough.  

"Coach Harbaugh does a great job coaching in general and coaching the quarterback position," Sirmon told 247 Sports at the time. "I'm familiar with what he did in the NFL. He'd be a great coach to learn from. Michigan is a program you know about if you know anything about the game of football. 

"They're a real tradition-based program and they should win a lot of games under Coach Harbaugh."

Sirmon, as he heads up the Huskies quarterback competition and everyone gets to know him better, hails from a heavily concentrated football family. 

His father, Dave, an associate professor in the UW Foster School of Business, was a linebacker for Montana and won a national championship in 1995. His uncle, Peter, was a linebacker for Oregon and the Tennessee Titans, coached linebackers at the UW and  holds the same job at California. Cousin Jackson is a Huskies linebacker, a sophomore likewise bidding for a starting job. 

His grandfathers were football players, too, and his little brothers are quarterbacks, according to this homespun KING-TV profile by Chris Egan. 

Unconvinced he would play right away at the UW, Sirmon put his name in the transfer portal following spring practice last year before reconsidering and returning as a redshirt freshman. Maybe Eason pulled him aside and told him he was good for only a year with the Huskies.

In the lead video following the Apple Cup, Sirmon probably could have guessed that the other guy wasn't coming back to the Huskies, especially the way Eason was handing out hugs and backslaps that day. 

Soon the kid from Bothell will get his chance. Before you know it, the Michigan opener will be here. 

Will Kellen Moore Be the OC? He Got Passed Over By UW as QB

Dan Raley

Prosser product may be leaning to sticking with pro football

Best Pac-12 Freshman: It's Stewart, Week in and Week Out

Dan Raley

League honors precocious UW newcomer for fourth time.

Behind the Numbers: USC Block Party Edition

Mike Martin

There's more to the Huskies 32-point victory over USC Sunday night than just the final score. Mike Martin takes a look at the stories Behind the Numbers.

Pay for Play: UW Awards Scholarship to Deserving Ulofoshio

Dan Raley

Walk-on earned more playing time, starting job and scholarship.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Breaks Down UW Win Over USC

Mike Martin

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the Huskies beat-down of Trojans. Twelve blocks and 14 steals led to a 32-point win for the Dawgs. Are the young Huskies figuring out this zone?

New Kids on the Block: McDaniels, UW Swat USC 72-40

Dan Raley

Freshman forwards has 6 of Huskies' 12 shot rejections.

Instant Reaction: UW Rebounds with 72-40 Win Over USC

Mike Martin

The Huskies played their most complete game of the season as they led wire to wire.

UW's Stewart: 'We Tell Each Other to Bring the Dog Up'

Dan Raley

Huskies look for turnaround against 12-2 USC.

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies Home Conference Opener

Mike Martin

The Huskies fall to the Bruins 66-64 in Seattle. The home team got out hustled underneath the UCLA basket. Isaiah Stewart's double-double wasn't enough as the Dawgs couldn't overcome a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman with 7 seconds remaining.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Instant Reaction to UW Loss to UCLA

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies loss against UCLA at Hec Ed on Thursday night. What went wrong for the Dawgs and can they be fixed? Rebounds were a major problem that lead to the defeat. Noah gives some insight into rebounding out of the zone.