Huskies Slowly Bring Kai McClendon Up To Speed

On Kai McClendon's first game-day play for the University of Washington football team in last Sunday's Apple Cup against Washington State, he got shoved in the trenches, tumbled over backward and went down.

Welcome to the Montlake marshlands, filled with construction cranes everywhere to help these guys get back up.

A 6-foot-2, 320-pound Mississippi State transfer, McClendon is no pushover, though, just a defensive tackle trying to find his college football bearings again after missing the entire 2025 season with a knee injury, leaving home and changing schools.

The Huskies' plan was to play him a handful of snaps, less than 10, in the season-opening 24-10 victory the Cougars, which they did, and gradually increase his participation as he gets his sea legs under him.

The idea is to use him a little more each week as he regains his quickness and power coming out of a stance.

"Maybe he'll be able to play 10 to 15 reps this week and maybe between 15 and 20 reps by the time we get to the Minnesota game," UW coach Jedd Fisch said, referring to the Huskies' Big Ten opener in Week 4. "We're working him back."

Kai McClendon looks to a higher power in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

After starting five outings as a freshman, McClendon tore up a knee in Mississippi State spring football practice 18 months ago and has been in recovery ever since.

He showed up for UW spring back using a crutch and looking a little unsteady. As practice played out, he worked off to the side with trainers who got him back into a good place.

After two weeks of practice, McClendon made his long-awaited return to active duty against WSU and the Huskies patiently are waiting to use him for more extended tours of duty.

For Mississippi State as a freshman, he played in all 12 games for a 2-10 team and finished with 30 tackles, which included 2 tackles for loss and a half sack. He started games against the SEC's Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss, as well as Massachusetts in a non-conference outing.

Eventually, the Huskies intend to use McClendon as a starter, as well, with the newcomer coming to them with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

For now, he'll be a supplemental piece for this UW defense, gradually building up his time and game-day responsibility and regaining his health.

"We just need to work our way back with Kai," Fisch said.