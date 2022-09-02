Similar to Penix, Taulapapa Hopes for Better Luck in Staying Healthy

When fall camp opened, University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb offered some specific ground rules for how he and the coaching staff would choose a starting running back.

"Whoever is available, dependable and durable," he said.

Four weeks later, the Huskies head into their season opener against Kent State on Saturday night with Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa firmly entrenched as the No. 1 back, as well as a team captain.

However, similar to new UW starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — the Indiana transfer who came to Seattle after suffering four season-ending injuries for his Big Ten team —Taulapapa experienced his own set of grief trying to stay healthy and on the field for his Atlantic Coast Conference team.

Taulapapa twice had to leave games last season with concussions, which forced him to miss two other outings while in safety protocols.

In his third game at North Carolina, the 5-foot-11, 207-pound back from Honolulu, Hawaii, carried the ball twice in a 59-39 defeat.

In order, he 1) scored a touchdown; and 2) got knocked out of the game.

Late in the opening quarter, Taulapapa came in on a second-and-goal play from the North Carolina 1 and carried the ball into the end zone.

Near the end of the half, the Cavaliers summoned him again on a second-and-goal down from the Tar Heels 8. This time, Taulapapa got hit behind the line for a 3-yard loss and suffered a concussion all at once.

This team captain sat out the following game against Wake Forest.

In the ninth outing at BYU, Taulapapa carried the ball four times for 32 yards, providing runs of 17, 3, 6 and 6 yards. However, on his final carry, he got hit high and hard, fumbled the ball away and left this game, a 66-49 loss, with a concussion, too.

Taulapapa missed the following game against Notre Dame in concussion protocol before finishing out the season against Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

Against the Panthers, it should be noted, Taulapapa ran the ball twice for 11 yards without any trouble, but had an ironic collision in the 48-38 setback in Pittsburgh.

On his second carry, a first-and-10 run from his own 25, he was pulled down following a 4-yard gainer by Pitt defensive back Brandon Hill and linebacker Cam Bright.

Bright is now his UW teammate, fellow portal arrival, starter and co-captain.

Taulapapa's next move, of course, is to do his best to remain available, dependable and durable.

