Huskies Who Went Elsewhere And How They've Fared

We track three dozen former UW players and their current roles.

Dan Raley

Mississippi offensive guard Nate Kalepo (71) , formerly of the UW, pass protects against Furman. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sav'ell Smalls and Kuao Peihopa changed positions, both going from defense to the offensive side. Mishael Powell leads an unbeaten team in interceptions. Asa Turner played one game, got hurt and hasn't returned. Sam Huard hasn't appeared in any outings and he's healthy. Dylan Morris has thrown a solitary pass.

Such are the trials and tribulations for some of the three dozen former University of Washington football players who are wearing different uniforms this season across the college football landscape. Of 36 who transferred out of Montlake, 14 are full-time starters elsewhere.

Powell, who spent five seasons with the Huskies and went from walk-on to starting cornerback and nickelback, has found the best landing spot so far among all of these relocated UW players -- he's a starting safety with a team-best 3 interceptions for an 8-0 Miami team that beat Louisville 52-45 on the road on Saturday.

Showing what a small world it is in the college game guided by the transfer portal, Powell came up and tackled Louisville tight end Mark Redman on a first-quarter pass play over the middle. They were UW teammates in 2020 and 2021. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Redman, a senior, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass against Miami.

HUSKIES GONE ELSEWHERE

Lonyatta Alexander Jr., WR, Montana State

Starter, 14 catches, 170 yards for 8-0 team

Davon Banks, CB, Boise State

Reserve, 11 tackles, sack, 2 PBUs

Jakson Berman, S, San Diego State

Played in 2 games on special teams

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Starter, 25 catches, 381 yards, 2 scores

Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Started all 7 games

Julius Buelow, OG, Ole Miss

Started 6 of 7 games at right guard

Josh Calvert, LB, Utah

Reserve, has 2 tackles

Jacobe Covington, CB, USC

Started 5 of 6 games, 18 tackles, 2 PBUs

Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

Reserve, 8 catches for 96 yards and TD

Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA

Starter, 124-191 passes, 1,484 yards, 8 TDs

Jaivion Green, CB, Stanford

4-game starter, interception

Austin Harnetiaux, LB, Nevada

Reserve in 8 games, 17 tackles

Geirean Hatchett, OG, Oklahoma

Played in 3 games, 1 start, out for season

Daniel Heimuli, LB, Georgia State

Reserve in 4 games, 11 tackles

Tim Horn, PK, Rice

Reserve, made 1 of 2 FGs

Sam Huard, QB, Utah

Hasn't played in a game

Anthony James, DL, Eastern Washington

Hasn't played in a game

Caden Jumper, TE, Murray State

Starter in all 6 games, no catches

Nate Kalepo, OG, Ole Miss

Started all 7 games

Jalen Klemm, OT, Arizona State

Hasn't played in a game

Taeshaun Lyons, WR, Utah

3 games, 1 catch for 4 yards

Austin Mack, QB, Alabama

Hasn't played in a game

Cooper McDonald, ER, TCU

5-game starter, 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Emeka Megwa, RB, Oklahoma

Hasn't played in a game

Dylan Morris, QB, James Madison

3 games, 1-1 passing for 6 yards

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon

7-game starter, 7 PBUs

Myles Murao, OG, San Diego State

Reserve after starting 2 early games

Will Nixon, RB, Syracuse

Played in 3 games, 19 carries for 80 yards

Meki Pei, S, Hawaii

2 games played, 4 tackles on special teams

Kuao Peihopa, OG, Hawaii

Started all seven games

Mishael Powell, S, Miami

Starter, 3 interceptions, including 67-yarder

Sawyer Racanelli, WR, Montana

Reserve, 18 catches for 165 yards

Mark Redman, TE, Louisville

7-game starter, 11 grabs, 139 yards, 3 TDs

Sav'ell Smalls, TE, Colorado

Has 5 catches for 91 yards, 1 start

Asa Turner, S, Florida

Played in 1 game, injured

Cam Williams, S, Georgia Southern

Reserve, 21 tackles, sack, PBU, safety

A state away, four former Huskies were among those feeling the heat, as well as former UW coach Kalen DeBoer, for a second Alabama loss in seven games this season, this time a 24-17 defeat at Tennessee. Germie Bernard, a junior and the Crimson Tide's second-leading receiver, caught 5 passes for 72 yards, sophomore Parker Brailsford started at center and junior tight end Josh Cuevas and redshirt freshman quarterback Austin Mack didn't appear in the game.

Ethan Garbers, the most visible of four former Husky quarterbacks playing elsewhere, led UCLA to something the Huskies couldn't pull off -- a road win at Rutgers. In a 35-32 victory, Garbers threw touchdown passes of 5, 22, 67 and 9, and ran for a fifth score from 49 yards out. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior completed 32 of 38 passes for 383 yards as he enjoyed a career outing.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, the former Husky, threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score at Rutgers. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Of the other one-time UW signal-callers, Dylan Morris at James Madison, Sam Huard at Utah and Alabama's Mack didn't play on Saturday. Morris, the Huskies' starter in 2020 and 2021, has appeared in three games and thrown and completed a pass for 6 yards. Huard hasn't played at all for the Utes against TCU, even with starter Cam Rising lost with a season-ending knee injury. Mack continues to hold a clipboard for the Crimson Tide.

At Ole Miss, which is 5-2 and had a bye this weekend, former Huskies Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow are the starting guards, with Kalepo opening every game on the left side and Buelow drawing six starts on the right side.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Peihopa returned to the state of Washington for football for the first time since he was dismissed by the UW in 2022 for some sort of disagreement with the DeBoer coaching staff. A junior, Peihopa has started every game at right offensive guard for his 2-5 team, including Saturday's 41-20 loss to Washington State, after starting all 13 games in 2023 at defensive tackle.

Smalls, formerly a UW edge rusher, is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior tight end for Colorado. He's appeared in every game for the 5-2 Buffaloes, starting once against Colorado State. In a 34-7 victory over Arizona on Saturday, Smalls caught a pass for 10 yards, giving him 5 grabs for 41 yards on the season.

Caden Jumper, a Husky reserve tight end in 2021 and 2022, left because he didn't fit in DeBoer's pass-happy offense. He transferred to Murray State, where he's started every game for the 1-5 Racers this season -- but he has no catches for the run-heavy team. His only stats are a kickoff return for 4 yards against South Dakota and a tackle against North Dakota.

