Husky-bound Huard Ends Prep Career with State Passing Record

Sam Huard has a lot of miles on that left arm of his.

Seven and a half, to be sure.

Plus all kinds of college football expectations.

On Saturday, the Kennedy Catholic High School and soon-to-be Washington Husky quarterback broke the state record for career passing yards of 13,044, with a 12-yard completion in his final high school appearance against Kentwood in Burien, Washington.

Huard, who will begin UW classes on Monday and report to UW spring practice next month, finished with 13,226 passing yards in his four-year Kennedy career, surpassing Shadle Park's Brett Rypien, who became a Boise State QB and now plays in the NFL for the Denver Broncos.

Huard, who had to wait until spring to play football again because of the pandemic, appeared in three games and threw for an amazing 21 scores.

In his final outing, he completed 40 of 56 passes for 514 yards and 8 touchdowns against Kentwood.

Throughout his schoolboy career, he continuously wowed everyone, even those closest to him.

"I've said it before and I'll say it now, coaching Sam Huard is what I imagined it would be like to coach Peyton Manning," Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross told MaxPreps this week. "He wants to be so great. He does everything right. He's a great person, a great teammate and the players love him. Sam being on top of the list of great Washington quarterbacks is just where he belongs."



The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Huard, son and nephew of former UW and NFL quarterbacks, broke the career passing record shortly before halftime and play was stopped for everyone to acknowledge his accomplishment. He hugged Cross and and posed for photos with a pre-made banner saluting his record efforts.

The state football records, including the one Huard now holds, were originally created by Dan Raley, then of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and how of Husky Maven, a Sports Illustrated affiliate.

