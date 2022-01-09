Husky Defector Germie Bernard Heads for Big Ten, Not Oregon

Germie Bernard is coming to Seattle after all.

The wide receiver will show up at Husky Stadium on Sept. 17 ... as a member of the Michigan State Spartans.

The reluctant University of Washington football recruit, who dealt with three different head coaches during his courtship and even signed a letter of intent before bailing, on Sunday announced he will play for the Big Ten school, which is one of the Husky non-conference opponents next fall.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound speedster from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, Bernard pulled the plug on his UW commitment this past week, drawing a scholarship release once receivers coach Junior Adams resigned and joined the new Oregon staff.

Bernard surprisingly didn't end up with the Ducks. who recently signed defensive tackle Sir Mells and edge rusher Anthony Jones, his Liberty teammates who were all originally committed to the UW and one by one pulled out.

Rather than wear green and lemon yellow, Bernard will join the green and white Spartans, who finished 11-2 this past season, capping it off with a 31-21 victory over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. MSU's only losses were to Purdue and Ohio State.

As the UW continued to shuffle coaches, Bernard apparently got impatient with it all. He rightfully was a big loss for the new staff, a speedster honored as the Gatorade Nevada player of the year and someone who scored five different ways for his high school team.

