Husky Defense Had Off Day in Oregon, But Not Thaddeus Dixon
Rather bluntly, the University of Washington defense was a no-show over the weekend at Autzen Stadium. Oregon moved the Husky interior linemen off the ball with little trouble. The edge rushers supplied no pressure. Accredited cornerback Ephesians Prysock even was beaten badly for a touchdown pass.
Yet while the UW stop unit gave up its most points (49) and third-most total offensive yards (458), the game wasn't a total wash for those guys on that side of the ball.
Thaddeus Dixon, the other Husky corner, continues to make himself noticeable even when the Husky defenders fizzle as a group.
Against Oregon, the senior led the Huskies with tackles in a game for the first time this season, finishing with 8, including one textbook takedown that brought him a lot of social-media visibility. He picked up yet another pass break-up to give him 10, which puts him among the nation's leaders. He had a targeting call waved off, which meant he was still playing physical at all times.
While the Huskies have gone without the services of multiple playmakers in Zach Durfee, Russell Davis II and Jayvon Parker for much of the year, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound Dixon from Los Angeles has had a breakout season.
He's gone from back-up corner in 2023 to become the Huskies' best defensive back this season and a viable NFL prospect.
"I always didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel," Dixon said memorably at midseason. "But to be here now, making plays on the big stage, I just look at my like younger self and I just know he'd be nothing but be proud."
Not many seven-round mock drafts have dropped just yet, but College Football Network put out their latest over the week and listed Dixon as a fifth-round selection, at No. 174 overall going to the Los Angeles Chargers, which would take him home.
He's got good size, great instincts and enough swagger at one of the NFL's most valued positions to put him in position for a pro football future.
Dixon also is an example for others to follow where, with an unwavering belief in his talents and a willingness to always play aggressively, he showed everyone you can't typecast him as a back-up corner, that's he's a big-play guy who doesn't take a game off.
