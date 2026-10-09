Husky Freshmen Continue to Draw National Spotlight

Here's hoping University of Washington freshman defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa gets through the weekend OK.

Entering Friday night's game against Iowa, ESPN singled out the top 25 first-year players in college football, plus added five more, and three of them were Huskies -- offensive tackle Kodi Greene, defensive back Jeron Jones and Colman-Brusa.

However, Greene appears to be in for a possible position change for performance reasons, perhaps moving to offensive guard, and Jones has been ruled out of the Hawkeyes game completely with an unspecified injury.

DCB, tell us you're OK.

Whether or not they play or play the same position against Iowa, three Huskies singled out in this manner speaks to the youth movement taking place in Montlake that is both encouraging yet has left Jedd Fisch's team maybe a year away from significant team success.

Greene is ranked No. 16 by ESPN among the freshmen, Jones turns up No. 20 and Colman-Brusa fits into an added five accompanying the Top 25.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene, an 18-year-old from the Seattle area who still needs strength to realize his full potential:

"Greene has started every game at left tackle for Washington and steadily improved without allowing a sack. He has shown the ability to mirror defenders in pass protection while using his length and positioning to wall off defenders in the run game and should continue to improve with more experience. So far, Greene is showing why he was the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 46 overall recruit in the 2026 SC Next 300."

Kodi Greene listens to the snap count before colliding with the Cougars. | Dave Sizer phot

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Jones from Mission Viejo, California, started three of the Huskies' first five games at nickelback and cornerback before getting ruled out of the Iowa game with an unspecified injury.

He has to be talked about in the same manner as Desmond Trufant, Sidney Jones and Trent McDuffie, who each became starters as UW freshmen.

Jeron Jones is surrounded by fellow defensive backs after an interception in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

Here's how ESPN sized up Jones in his early intro to college football, which has been impressive:

"A four-star recruit out of Mission Viejo High School in California, Jones stepped directly into Washington's starting lineup and has proved productive making plays on the ball, intercepting a pass in his first appearance against Washington State. Even while consistently isolated in man coverage, Jones has held up well, and his 19 tackles through Week 5 ranked fifth among all Huskies defenders."

Colman-Brusa, another Seattle-area football product, has played as well as any of the five UW freshmen who have become starters in the first half of the season. He has natural size and strength that have helped him with his early progression.

EPSN gave the following assessment of a player who stayed home but had ultimate college football choices:

"Colman-Brusa visited fellow Big Ten rivals Oregon and Ohio State but opted to stay home and sign with Washington. He has since worked his way into the Huskies' defensive line rotation and made a quick impact. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder notched his first career sack in Week 2 against Utah State. Washington might have to rely on the freshman even more as it gets deeper into conference play given injuries at other positions."