WATCH/LISTEN: Husky Maven's UW-Stanford Preview Show

Former Husky DiAndre Campbell joins the Husky Maven podcast crew to pick the conference games in week 5.

After the University of Washington football team stormed back in the second half to beat the Utah Utes and stay unbeaten, the Huskies turn to the Stanford Cardinal, who are always a challenge.

David Shaw's team earned its first win on the season, improving the Stanford record to 1-2.

Washington looks to reverse last season's loss in Palo Alto in the upcoming matchup at Husky Stadium, which kicks off Saturday at 1:00 pm.

As of now, the Pac-12 has no week 5 cancelations in its conference schedule.

