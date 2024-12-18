Husky Punter Jack McCallister Commits to Nebraska
Once Tuesday's University of Washington football practice came to a close, punter Jack McCallister was one of the last to leave Dempsey Indoor and take the long walk through Husky Stadium, in heavy rain, and into the locker room.
He glanced over at the large media group interviewing Husky coach Jedd Fisch with the Sun Bowl against Louisville two weeks away before going out the door.
An hour later, McCallister shared big news of his own, posting on social media that he was committed to Nebraska.
Such is the crazy world of the transfer portal: McCallister, the top punter in Montlake for three seasons, will kick once more for the Huskies in El Paso and then he'll join the Cornhuskers to finish his college career in 2025.
Nebraska is getting a 6-foot, 205-pound junior punter from Edmonds, Washington, who has put his foot on 104 balls and averaged 42.3 yards per boot, 44 yards this season alone, with a long kick of 62 yards.
McCallister leaves after the Huskies apparently decided to go in a different direction and signed Australian rules football player Dusty Zimmer to replace him, someone who has never played the American game.
Even while he was the first UW player to enter the transfer portal, McCallister was given the option to punt in the Sun Bowl if he could attend every postseason Husky practice and do his school shopping through Zoom calls, and that's what he did.
Nebraska and Washington aren't scheduled to play in 2025, so McCallister won't have the chance to face his old team.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington