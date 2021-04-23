Husky QB Room Got an Upgrade, But Hierarchy Hasn't Changed

Jimmy Lake says overall talent of last year doesn't compare to this year's group.

The University of Washington depth chart currently ranks the quarterback candidates in this manner: Morris, O'Brien, Huard and Sirmon.

A year ago, when spring practice was canceled by the pandemic, it likely projected out, without a handoff made or pass ever thrown, like this: Sirmon, Morris, Thomson and Garbers.

Of course, those were different Sirmons, Camden now and Jacob then.

Only Dylan Morris presents a common denominator by showing up each time, earning the job and keeping it.

With nine practices out of 15 completed, here's how Husky coach Jimmy Lake compares these two groups, not really sparing anyone's feelings.

"I'd say this, right now our quarterback room is more talented than we were last year, by far," Lake said. "You put these first three guys, and even Cam Sirmon, who's out there making plays, and our quarterback room right now is way more talented than we were at this point last."

Collectively, these guys have brought great size, decent arm strength, high-ranking recruiting rankings, a Big Sky Conference MVP, legacy pedigree, brother pedigree and cousin pedigree.

Morris sets himself apart with the leadership tangible. He's in complete control of the offense, overly comfortable with the speed of the game and, most of all, he makes minimal mistakes.

Out of the other six players who have pushed him for the job, no one comes close to his playmaking.

That's the biggest reason Jacob Sirmon is now playing at Central Michigan.

O'Brien showed up with a similar background to Thomson. He's experienced as a college starter, having played for Colorado State and Nebraska. At levels higher than Thomson.

"He's played quicker than a freshman would play," Lake said of the sixth-year senior. "He's been around similar systems. He's able to operate a little quicker and he's able to pull the trigger a little quicker."

O'Brien wouldn't tighten up if he had to play at Michigan for whatever reason.

Of course, Huard remains the grand prize of all of these prospective Husky quarterbacks. He's had to go through college football boot camp when he should be looking for a prom date at Kennedy Catholic High School.

He's not exempt from all of the other players who've come before him and have had to make the big adjustment to the college game.

When that transition is complete, look for the Huskies to sneak him on the field and get him some snaps against teams like Montana and Central Arkansas.

Morris is the starter without question, O'Brien is the insurance policy who may never play and Huard is the QB-1 of the future.

While Lake in clearly enjoying the current collection of Husky quarterback talent he has on hand, the coach has probably allowed himself to consider spring ball a year from now, when the veteran Morris and a ready-to-play Huard engage in a position battle for the ages.

