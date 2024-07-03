Husky Roster Review: Hatchett Healing Power Will Make UW Feel Better
For all of the apprehension registered over replacing an entire University of Washington starting offensive line, with ne coach Jedd Fisch admitting as much, a lot of concern disappears once Landen Hatchett is declared ready to play again.
It's just a matter of when the sophomore center from Ferndale, Washington, receives the medical all- clear on his right knee, damaged during a Sugar Bowl practice in late December.
ACL tears typically require a six- to ninth-month recovery -- and Hatchett is entering month No. 7.
All along, this powerful 6-foot-2, 310-pound offensive lineman has been considered a star in the making, with Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC all getting him on campus to take official recruiting visits while trying to pry him away from the Huskies to no avail.
Nothing changed once he arrived in Montlake. Last season, Hatchett lived up to his advance billing for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff by becoming the only one of five freshman linemen who physically came ready to play a lot and was able to push a bunch of talented veterans for playing time, appearing in nine games.
The only question surrounding this talented guy is whether he'll be ready to play in the UW season opener against Weber State on Aug. 31 in Husky Stadium or need more time.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Amid all of the offensive-line turnover that took place, at least a couple of uncomfortable situations were avoided involving Hatchett.
Parker Brailsford, a redshirt freshman who began last season as a starting UW offensive guard before replacing an injured Matteo Mele as the No. 1 center for the final 13 games, transferred to Alabama to remain with DeBoer's staff. This meant Brailsford and Hatchett wouldn't go head to head for what appears to be the natural position for both, though plenty of people would have loved to see those two play side by side.
Similarly, Hatchett's older brother, Geirean, transferred to Oklahoma to finish his career, which prevented him and his sibling from awkwardly going head to head for a starting position. Of course, they likewise could have ended up playing side by side, too.
During Husky spring football, Hatchett was seen putting extensive work into his rehab each practice, whether he was doing resistance exercises with a rope attached to a belt around his waist, riding a stationary exercise bike or boxing furiously with a trainer in an end zone. He also snapped the football to all of the new quarterbacks to build some continuity. He made the practice rounds, continuously talking to teammates as a leader.
As the Huskies rebuild their national runner-up team to something formidable again, a healthy Hatchett is a necessity, and the sooner the better for all involved.
LANDEN HATCHETT FILE
What he's done: Hatchett made his Husky debut at Michigan State, playing side by side with his brother at times. He appeared in those nine games as a reserve, with his last outing coming in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon before he was injured shortly after that in a Montlake practice.
Starter or not: A healthy Hatchett at center and San Diego State transfer Drew Azzopardi at right tackle should be the building blocks for this next Husky offensive line, with Fisch's staff ultimately needing to find three more first-teamers to go with them to take on the Big Ten.
