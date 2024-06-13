Husky Roster Review: Young Linebacker Has His House in Order
As University of Washington football players emerged from the tunnel for the ninth of 15 spring practices, they spoke to trainers, showed off nifty dance moves or dropped to a knee to say a quick prayer. However, Khmori House had something entirely different in mind.
The freshman linebacker from Pasadena, California, purposely strode to midfield in Husky Stadium and began waving his arms while basking in a personal moment of celebration. It was what you might describe as a House call.
The 6-toot, 187-pound defender had reason to feel good about life in Montlake. He left St. John Bosco High School in Southern California to enroll early at the UW and get his college football career started -- and it had gone well so far.
"He's been a bright spot for us this spring," new linebackers coach Robert Bala said. "I think he's going to have an opportunity to get on the field a lot earlier in his career."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Throughout the April workouts, House often lined up with the second or third set off linebackers, with at least four seniors in Carson Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala, Drew Fowler and Bryun Parham running ahead of him.
Yet he appended himself well by showing good mobility and instincts as he went from drill to drill. Certainly, he paid attention to the coaching.
"Khmori House has done a really good job," Bala said. "He should be in high school right now. He's done a really good job of understanding what we asked him to do. either fundamentally, technically or schematically."
In other words, he's an open House.
KHMORI HOUSE FILE
What he's done: House played for a high-profile St. John Bosco team, the same school that sent cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Deven Bryant to the Huskies before him. In 2022, he started alongside Bryant on the second row for the 13-1 Braves, a speedy and hard-hitting combination they would gladly repiicate for the UW.
Starter or not: House likely will have to wait until 2025 to bulk up and have the others graduate before he can make a serious bid for meaningful minutes. Until then, he should aim to get on the field when he can, maybe as a special-teamer.
