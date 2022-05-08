Husky Running Backs By the Numbers

A look at the statistics churned out by the UW runners in Seattle and elsewhere.

Running backs for the University of Washington were rehabbing, limping, watching, playing catch, transferring in and out, and practically doing everything except carrying the football with authority during spring practice.

There were nine scholarship rushers on the roster at one point until redshirt freshman Caleb Berry headed for the portal last week.

Fall camp basically is going to to be a Husky running-back tryout in looking for someone, anyone, to claim a position that will require one of these guys to run and catch with great frequency in Kalen DeBoer's spread offense.

In looking over the myriad options, we ran the numbers on these guys going back to high school, looking for anything that might help explain what they're capable of doing.

By the numbers: here's what we found.

Longest run, college level: New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas, went 63 yards but didn't score against DeBoer's Fresno State team last season. Richard Newton is next with a 54-yard touchdown burst against Arizona in 2020. Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa had a 31-yard gainer in 2020; and Cam Davis had a 23-yarder last season.

Which means, there is no established true breakaway threat in the Husky backfield as of yet.

Most rushing yards in a game, college: Dumas piled up 143 yards on 23 carries in that Fresno State game; Davis went for 99 yards on 18 carries at Stanford last season; Taulapapa had 95 yards on 16 runs against Duke in 2019; and Newton rushed for a personal-best 80 yards on 16 carries at BYU in 2019.

Which means Corey Dillon's rushing records for a quarter and a half probably are safe.

Most rushing yards in a season, college: Dumas picked up 658 yards on 135 tries for a 59.8 average per game last season for New Mexico; Newton had 498 on 117 carries in 2019, averaging 49.8; Taulapapa went for 473 yards on 116 carries for a 39.4 average in 2019 for Virginia; and Davis rushed for 308 yards on 85 runs for a 25.7 average last fall.

DeBoer's leading Fresno State rusher Ronnie Rivers topped out at 788 yards last season, so that's what one of these guys should aim for.

Most career rushing yards, high school: Dumas totaled 6,083 rushing yards for Americas High in El Paso, Texas; Jay'Veon Sunday gained 5,396 yards for Connally High in Waco, Texas; Davis collected 3,328 yards for Upland High in Rancho Cucamonga, California; Taulapapa picked up 3,279 for Punahoe High in Laie, Hawaii; and Emeka Megwa finished with 3,092 yards for Nolan Catholic High in Fort Worth, Texas, without playing his senior season.

Dream on guys, it's not going to happen in Montlake.

Most rushing TDs in a season, college: Taulapapa ran for 12 touchdowns in 2019 and Newton rushed for 10 TDs and scored another on a reception also in 2019, while Dumas and Davis had 2 TDs each last season.

DeBoer's Fresno backs had low double-figure totals for scores in a season, so that's a target level.

Most career rushing TDs, high school: Sunday totaled 71 rushing TDs in Texas; Dumas had 57 scores on the ground in Texas; Taulapapa had 52 TDs in Hawaii; Megwa chalked up 45 scores in Texas; and Davis had 42 rushing scores in California.

Looks good in a scrapbook.

Most career receptions, college: Taulapapa, 28 catches for 150 yards and a score at Virginia; Davis 19 catches for 141 yards and no scores.; Newton 9 receptions for 60 yards and a score; and remarkably Dumas had no receptions at New Mexico.

Based on Fresno State stats, the lead backs in the Husky offense should figure on 25 to 35 catches ... in a season.

Most starts, college: Taulapapa, 27 opening assignments in 50 career games at Virginia; Dumas, 5 in 11 games at New Mexico; Newton, 3 in 16 games; Davis, 2 in 18 games; and Sunday, 0 for 4.

Pick two of these players and watch them likely rotate as the No. 1 back in a new offense that takes hold next fall.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven