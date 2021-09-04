Husky Stadium Welcomes Late-Arriving Crowd

On a cloudy and muggy day along the edge of Lake Washington, Husky Stadium gradually came to life on Saturday afternoon, with fans welcomed back for the first time in nearly two years.

As shown in the video, fans were waiting and in a festive mood when three busses drove up carrying University of Washington players to their season opener against Montana drove up to the back of the facility.

Still, in these pandemic times, the Husky Stadium south parking lot seemed a lot less crowded with tailgaters, as did the boat dock, where people showed up late or not at all.

The stadium was only partially filled shortly before kickoff.

UW starters not announced previously were Richard Newton at tailback and Michigan transfer Giles Jackson at wide receiver, while Faatui Tuitele was introduced as a third starting defensive lineman.

A half hour before kickoff, a smattering of people sat in the stands, all well distanced from each other. The UW crowd often is late arriving to games even in a healthier atmosphere, but attendance looked as if it would be well under the norm.

It was largely a mask-less gathering, with a state mandate to wear face coverings in large gatherings not going into effect until Tuesday, or until the next home game against Arkansas State on September 18.

The Huskies, while announcing they would wear 1991 throwback uniforms at some point this season, donned their traditional purple and gold for this non-conference outing, while Montana was dressed in white and maroon with silver helmets.

While the crowd count was down, Husky cheerleaders and band members were on hand for the first time since 2019, too.

