Husky Transfer Portal Total Tops Two Dozen with Robinson Entry
Jason Robinson Jr. displayed great moves. Whenever the pulsating music came on during University of Washington football practice and echoed through Husky Stadium, he supplied some deft dance steps while waiting for his next rep.
The 5-foot-10, 151-pound freshman from Long Beach, California, showed off some nimble route running for the UW, as well, while redshirting in his first season in Montlake.
However, Robinson wasn't patient enough to see how things would work out for him at the UW -- even with two of the three receiver starting jobs up for grabs for the coming season -- and on Monday night he entered the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports.
He becomes the 25th Husky to turn to the transfer portal over the past five weeks, or nearly a quarter of Jedd Fisch's first roster. He's one of two young scholarship pass-catchers on the move, joining redshirt freshman Keith Reynolds in the portal.
This past season, Robinson found himself behind a pair of other young UW receivers in redshirt freshman Rashid Williams, who played in all 13 games, and freshman Audric Harris, who drew eight game-day appearances.
Robinson came to the Huskies after catching 177 passes for 2,578 yards and 26 touchdowns for a pair of Southern California high schools, San Juan Hills and Long Beach Poly.
Regarded as an elite route runner, the 3-star recruit held 23 scholarship offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia State, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and USC.
Demonstrating his football versatility in Montlake, Robinson was named scout team MVP for the Huskies this past season -- on defense -- while covering his fellow receivers in practice.
So now he's in search of a more immediate path to playing time and should draw plenty of suitors across the college football landscape.
