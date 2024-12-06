If North Carolina Hires Belichick, This Might Shake Up Husky Staff
With news circulating that Bill Belichick interviewed for the North Carolina football coaching job -- which would be his first on the college level -- this raises all sorts of questions should it come to fruition, with one reaching all the way to Seattle.
Although more and more schools are hiring general managers, how would the legendary NFL coach take to recruiting?
At 72, does he still have the energy to keep up with players as young as teenagers?
And should he return to the coaching ranks in Chapel Hill, would the six-time Super Bowl-winning leader feel compelled to hire his son Steve, the University of Washington's current defensive coordinator, for his staff?
That would be a question that arises no matter where the older Belichick ends up, whether it be in the college ranks or the NFL.
One thing is clear: the older Belichick seems determined to return to coaching after taking a year off and making the rounds as a guest at UW spring practices and the Michigan game, on the Pat McAfee show and on various podcasts.
Inside Carolina broke the news that Belichick and North Carolina have been holding discussions this week, which was verified by Pat Forde of SI.
Bill and Steve Belichick worked together for a dozen years with the New England Patriots, with the son heading up the linebackers, safeties and defensive backs among his various jobs on his dad's coaching staff. They seem to get along extremely, especially in a professional manner.
Bill Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons before he and the franchise mutaully agreed to part ways following the 2023 campaign.
With his father no longer in charge of the Patriots, Steve Belichick became the UW's defensive coordinator for Jedd Fisch and, even with just one starter returning in senior linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, the Huskies have shown possibilities on defense.
The younger Belichick generally has received positive reviews, with Husky players acknowledging they are big fans of his aggressive and creative style, while Steve becomes more and comfortable in his defensive coordinator responsibilities, which include sitting through a weekly media briefing and answering questions.
Heading into the weekend play, the Huskies currently rank fifth in the nation in defensive passing yards, permitting just 166.8 per game while trailing Texas, Ohio State, Iowa State and Notre Dame.
It will be interesting to see if Steve Belichick remains in Montlake for the 2025 season or ends up alongside his father once more in some other football setting.
