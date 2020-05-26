HuskyMaven
How Does College Football Restart? In New SI Feature, Mora Weighs In

Dan Raley

Sports Illustrated, once simply a well-read magazine, has far more to offer the sports follower.

Regional sites such as Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated continue to expand in a network now approaching 90 outlets and one that through further expansion will provide coverage of all professional and major college teams.

SI All-American TV, a new weekly video feature, launches today with SI's John Garcia and Jim Mora Jr., the former Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA coach, discussing the return of college football and what it will take to make that happen. 

Mora, of course, grew up and played his college football in Seattle, serving as a linebacker and special-teams combatant at the University of Washington in 1980-83 for legendary coach Don James.

Mora's father, also Jim, was a UW defensive coordinator for James and the Seattle Seahawks defensive-line coach, before becoming the head coach for the USFL's Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars, the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts. 

Mora Jr. will help set the table for next month's return of college football during something none of us could have imagined -- a pandemic world. 

Athletes are slowly being given the go-ahead to use campus facilities. There is great hope, virus permitting, for teams holding practice in July and playing games in September. 

Mora and Garcia, who is SI's national recruiting director for football, discuss the different scenarios and requirements necessary to restart college football. 

Catch these two experts in the accompanying video. This SI feature will run every Tuesday. 

Next on SIAA TV: John Garcia and Jim Mora Jr. discus recruiting difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Getting in Position: When Healthy, UW's Calvert Plays Anywhere

He might have been the Huskies' most unusual player as a schoolboy, starting at quarterback and middle linebacker.

Dan Raley

Tunnel Introductions: Sixkiller Encountered Pete Carroll in '72 Opener

Washington's prolific quarterback Sonny Sixkiller briefly met Pacific safety Pete Carroll in the Husky Stadium tunnel.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Impact Statement: Here's What Quentin Moore Brings to the UW

After the Huskies received a commitment from locally produced Quentin Moore, who will come to them eventually by way of a Kansas junior college, where does that put the UW in its scholarship allocation at TE? Where does Moore fit into Washington's plans for its new, aggressive offense?

Mike Martin

When Sports Were Threatened, 1943 UW Crew Provided Hope

As World War II raged in Europe and the South Pacific, these Huskies pushed on to maintain public morale.

Dan Raley

Top-Rated JC Tight End Quentin Moore Commits to Huskies

Recruit played locally for Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, building himself into a wanted player.

Dan Raley

Listen: QB Transfer Jaden Sheffey on 4th and Inches

Transfer quarterback Jaden Sheffey talks with Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller about his game and how he fits into the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Turning Over an Old Leaf: WSU QB Great Faces Legal Issues Again

Ryan Leaf found himself behind bars in California over the weekend, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. What's next for him?

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Introducing the Zakhari Spears Scouting Profile

Zakhari Spears is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California. He committed to UW on Jan. 31. Here is a link to all of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's stories on Spears.

Mike Martin

Identity Crisis? No, everyone knows Who Huskies' Taki Taimani Is

The defensive lineman from Utah patiently, or impatiently, waits his turn as one of "The Twins."

Dan Raley