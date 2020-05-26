How Does College Football Restart? In New SI Feature, Mora Weighs In

Sports Illustrated, once simply a well-read magazine, has far more to offer the sports follower.

Regional sites such as Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated continue to expand in a network now approaching 90 outlets and one that through further expansion will provide coverage of all professional and major college teams.

SI All-American TV, a new weekly video feature, launches today with SI's John Garcia and Jim Mora Jr., the former Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA coach, discussing the return of college football and what it will take to make that happen.

Mora, of course, grew up and played his college football in Seattle, serving as a linebacker and special-teams combatant at the University of Washington in 1980-83 for legendary coach Don James.

Mora's father, also Jim, was a UW defensive coordinator for James and the Seattle Seahawks defensive-line coach, before becoming the head coach for the USFL's Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars, the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

Mora Jr. will help set the table for next month's return of college football during something none of us could have imagined -- a pandemic world.

Athletes are slowly being given the go-ahead to use campus facilities. There is great hope, virus permitting, for teams holding practice in July and playing games in September.

Mora and Garcia, who is SI's national recruiting director for football, discuss the different scenarios and requirements necessary to restart college football.

Catch these two experts in the accompanying video. This SI feature will run every Tuesday.

Next on SIAA TV: John Garcia and Jim Mora Jr. discus recruiting difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.