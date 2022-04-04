The Californian was a late comer to football, but he's got the build for it.

Robert "R.J." Wyrsch has no bad habits as a college football player. He barely has any habits at all. The Californian hasn't played the game long enough to develop any serious missteps.

The big Californian probably would even welcome a few errant plays along the way just to claim the experience.

Instead, Wyrsch remains fairly new to football.

He's played a solitary season of 11 high school games in the small coastal community of Soquel, which is six miles from Santa Cruz, and spent another year at the University of Washington as a redshirt living in the weight room.

The 6-foot-7, 282-pound offensive tackle is 20 pounds heavier now as he continues to catch up with everyone else on the field.

Wyrsch played only as a junior for Soquel High in 2019, with the pandemic wiping out his senior campaign.

The Huskies signed him somewhat sight unseen as a recruit. Football wasn't in the family annals. His father was a college baseball player, his mother a college swimmer. He's a project for sure, but presenting enough upside for the UW to take him on.

Wyrsch played Soquel basketball until his developing frame made him consider putting on a helmet and shoulder pads. This new sporting venture went well — he was named all-conference on both the offensive and defensive lines in that debut high school season, and his Knights finished 8-3.

4 Gallery 4 Images

With spring practice underway, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 75.

While Wyrsch committed once the UW gave him his first scholarship offer in August 2020, DeBoer was well aware of him. In his first season as head coach at Fresno State, his staff recruited the Soquel prospect.

The attraction to the big kid with the limited football involvement was his feet. The recruiting analysts liked what they saw in his movement for a big kid.

Back then, SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. said Wyrsch's "burst off the line is second to none in the state of California."

Wyrsch currently is running with the Huskies' third offensive unit, still adding weight and gaining knowledge. He should treat both areas as limitless.

UW Starter or Not: Wyrsch was a high school starter for just 11 games, so the idea of him becoming a Husky starter is a ways off. This coming season should be used to get him on the field and take snaps in real time. He's probably two years or more away from seriously challenging for a No. 1 job. Time enough to develop some bad habits and correct them.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven