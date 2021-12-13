Ioane Is Seventh UW Commit to Back Out in 12 Months

A University of Washington recruiting class that promises to be memorable only for its number of decommitments — 7 and counting — became even more muddled on Sunday when offensive lineman Vega Ioane pulled back on his scholarship pledge.

With a 3-star rating, Ioane is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound prospect who hails from Puyallup, Washington, and Graham-Kapowsin High School, the same place that sent quarterback starter Dylan Morris to the Huskies.

Ioane's farewell message on Twitter was fairly straightforward: "I appreciate the coaches at UW for the love shown throughout the years and for providing me with the opportunity to do great things, but with careful consideration, long talks and prayers with my family. I will be re-opening my recruitment back up 100 percent. Respect my decision?"

The offensive lineman recently visited Minnesota and earlier received offers from most of the Pac-12, among them USC, UCLA, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon State and Washington State.

On the job for barely two weeks, new UW coach Kalen DeBoer has hired a new recruiting coordinator in Courtney Morgan from Michigan and they've been scrambling to put together some semblance of a class on the fly.

Social-media posts have shown DeBoer meeting with a pair of 4-star commits in wide receiver Germie Bernard from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, and tight end Ryan Otton from Tumwater High in Tumwater, Washington, and appearing to reaffirm their commitments.

Mentioning the small number of seniors on the UW roster, DeBoer said he anticipated signing a small class his first time out.

The defectors have pulled out largely because of a pair of coaching changes, beginning with Husky defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski a year ago and head coach Jimmy Lake a month ago.

They include defensive tackle Sir Mells and edge rusher Anthony Jones, both from Henderson, Nevada, who decommitted after Kwiatkowski left for Texas, with Jones following the coach there; and defensive tackle Ben Roberts from Salt Lake City, with him and Mells both turning to Oregon, all of them changing their mind on Lakes' watch. Defensive back T.J. Hall from Fresno decommitted shortly after Lake's firing.

California quarterback Jackson Stratton, tight end Chance Bogan from Tacoma and now Ioane have moved on since DeBoer became coach, either deciding to making a move on their own or having their offers withdrawn.

Recruits can sign during the early period beginning on Wednesday.

