SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Jack Westover Ran an Unusual Route to become a Husky Tight End

Dan Raley

Jack Westover decided to give football another try.

He'd played in eighth grade, but had gravitated to basketball. 

Four years later as a senior at Mount Si High School in North Bend, Washington, Westover doubled back on his sporting interests. 

He put on a helmet and pads again.

He lasted two games — he broke his collarbone. 

Yet Westover was in it for the long run now. 

Fast forward three years, and he's a 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore tight end for the University of Washington football team, newly designated as a scholarship player. 

After redshirting for the Huskies in 2018 and putting on some size, Westover played in all 13 games last season. 

He lined up at tight end and H-back, used for his fearsome blocking abilities. He had no problem hitting people.

"I like to think of myself as a real physical player," he said. 

Westover also caught three passes in 2019, including a 3-yarder for a touchdown against Arizona.

He appears to be even better as a receiver with a new season fast approaching.

"He's taken the next step on his route-running," tight-ends coach Derham Cato said. "He's a guy who's really worked hard."

Considering the path he took to Husky Stadium, Westover has shown there's no clearcut way to get there. 

You just have to have UW football in your genes and enough desire to make it happen. 

Westover had that and did that. 

He grew up in the stadium. 

It all makes sense now.

"I've been a Husky my whole life," he said. "My dad had season tickets for 40 years. It was really a no-brainer."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
AimeeAllen
AimeeAllen

People have laughed at me for putting this in writing and saying it out loud oh but from the first catch i seen this guy make as a Husky or his first block (he probably could run the ball well enough if he ran the ball) he just moves like an athelete but with authority. Reminds me of a different version of Rick Finney as kinda. Also i hear he has a 36 vertical.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Don James' Thursday Talks Made People Listen

The University of Washington football coach set aside time each week to speak to his players about life. Fifteen minutes or so. He talked about everything but football.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

What We Found After Examining the UW Quarterbacks' Videotapes

Some trends and clues popped out from the school-released media of Thursday's scrimmage while coach Jimmy Lake continues to keep the competition secret.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Andy Mason Always Talked and Played a Good Game

The UW defensive end became a starter as just a sophomore for the national championship team. He grew up quick and played well.

Dan Raley

by

HuskyFan1982

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Strong Safety is Only for the Strong

The University of Washington has no fiercer position competition than in the back row with multiple returning starters, promising newcomers and even a guy who started in the Rose Bowl.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Commit Tunuufi Experiences Rollercoaster High School Season

The Salt Lake City defensive tackle lost three of his first four games but is now in the playoffs. The comeback has been satisfying.

Mike Martin

Behind the 8-Ball: Here's Who Wore That Number Best

With eight days until the Washington Huskies kick off against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin looks at who wore jersey No. 8 the best in the last decade.

Kaila Olin

Trio of Washington O-line Targets Shines at The Opening Showcase

Talented offensive linemen Landen Hatchett, Mark Nabou and Josh Conerly impressed coaches at The Open Showcase in Portland.

Trevor Mueller

by

Trev197

Four Guys Who've Impressed Jimmy Lake in Preseason Camp

The Husky coach wouldn't single out precocious newcomers or big surprises, but he was willing to spotlight four veteran players.

Dan Raley

Lake Won't Reveal His Starting QB Until Kickoff at Cal

The University of Washington coach is looking for every competitive advantage. Naming his starter in advance isn't one of them.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Today's Sirmon Is About Strength, Wisdom

The University of Washington, while trying to upgrade its second-row speed on defense, will gladly welcome a coach's kid who's a big hitter and limits his mistakes.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley