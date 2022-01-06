Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Jackson Sirmon

Jackson Sirmon Will Play for California, His Father

The former Husky linebacker will join the Golden Bears, where Peter Sirmon is the defensive coordinator.

While more and more fans wonder if any loyalty remains in college football, Jackson Sirmon showed on Wednesday that there is.

Maybe not to any team per se, but for family.

The former University of Washington inside linebacker revealed he will transfer to California, where his father Peter Sirmon is the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. 

They will see a lot of each other going forward.

This direct pairing of father and son, for that matter, will match an ex-Husky defender with a former UW linebackers coach (2012-13) in Berkeley.

Sirmon's landing place marks the second recent family-related transfer for a UW player, following outside linebacker Cooper McDonald leaving for San Diego State, where he will play alongside his brother Caden, another linebacker. 

Ironically during the past season, Sirmon was lightheartedly pressed by the media (by me) about why he didn't play for his father to begin with. 

Did they need separation, as linebacker and coach?

"That's a funny question," Jackson Sirmon replied with a laugh before addressing the situation further. 

Read More

"I'm super tight with him and he's awesome," Sirmon said. "You know, there are some things that don't happen, it's not planned, it's not like I need any separation or anything. He'd be an amazing guy to play for and I'm sure all the guys down there love playing for him."

Maybe it got him thinking about it, too. 

Either way, the generous transfer rules now in place have permitted Sirmon to leave the UW after four seasons and join Cal without penalty, with two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use them.

The Bears get a hard-hitting 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior from Brentwood, Tennessee, who led the Huskies in tackles this past season with 92, including 4 for lost yards.

Sirmon, who started 16 games and played in 33, is one of just two Huskies who opened all 12 games for the UW defense, with cornerback Kyler Gordon the other.

One of those starts came against Cal this past September, a game that went into overtime. It was one in which Husky safety Cameron Williams and Sirmon forced a fumble on the goal line, hitting the runner high and low, which brought an end to a 31-24 victory for the UW.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Jackson Sirmon drops an Oregon runner for a safety.
Football

Jackson Sirmon Will Play for California, His Father

43 seconds ago
Anthony Jones, Germie Bernard and Sir Mells were each committed to the UW in 2020.
Football

If Gone, Bernard Completes 3-Recruit Defection from Huskies

1 hour ago
Ajay Allen has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Louisiana Runner Known as 'Quick 6'

2 hours ago
Blake Nichelson lines up on the edge for Manteca High.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer San Joaquin Valley LB, From DeBoer's Old Footprint

3 hours ago
DJ McCarthy would be a receivers-coach candidate worth looking at.
Football

A Replacement Candidate for Adams with UW Ties to Consider

7 hours ago
Bookie Radley-Hiles and Cam Williams lay out Oregon's Jaylon Redd.
Football

To No Surprise, UW's Bookie Radley-Hiles Turns to NFL Draft

Jan 4, 2022
Grady Gross (20), who has a UW offer, recently played in the All-American Bowl.
Recruiting

UW Offers Arizona Kicker Who Rarely Misses

Jan 4, 2022
Jyaire Hill, a cornerback from Kankakee, Illinois, has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Illinois Cornerback With Fast Feet and Sweet Tooth

Jan 4, 2022