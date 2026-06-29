Jacob Manu's Return To Form Brings Preseason Attention

It was easy for the college football world to lose total track of Jacob Manu, one of its shining stars from the 2023 season.

Playing for Arizona, the 5-foot-9, 222-pound linebacker played in just seven games the following year before he tore up a knee in a non-contact situation in a bad loss to Colorado during a disappointing season in the desert.

Rather than recover in Tucson, he next transferred to the University of Washington to rejoin coach Jedd Fisch and get lost in the Huskies' training room.

He showed up late and sporadic for the 2025 season, playing for the Huskies only against Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan, UCLA and Boise State in the bowl game.

Two half seasons.

Twelve games total.

He went from the Pac-12's leading tackler with 116 to 47 to 24.

Well, it appears the search party that was sent out to find Manu has located him firmly entrenched in the UW starting lineup, with no limitations whatsoever, after taking part in 15 spring practices.

Athlon Sports made a positive identification and, in its college football preview magazine, listed Manu as a second-team All-Big Ten selection -- as one of seven UW players singled out for some sort of attention.

Others picking up Athlon recognition as third-teamers included sophomore wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck, junior tight end Decker DeGraaf, sophomore offensive guard John Mills and and senior punter Hunter Green.

Appearing on the magazine's fourth team were junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and senior safety Alex McLaughlin.

Jacob Manu directs the defense during the UW-Ohio State game. | Dave Sizer photo

Someone must have shared with Athlon that Manu once again resembled his former self during spring ball as this very determined player ran from sideline to sideline, continually on a reconnaissance mission to drop people with a thud and for lost yardage.

Maybe it was UW linebackers coach Brian Odom who supplied the heads-up on Manu's second-row whereabouts.

"The guy I've seen play this spring is the guy I saw in 2023 play," said Odom, who previously coached at USC at the time.

Jacob Manu had a productive spring football practice. | Dave Sizer photo

Manu stands to be a team captain in Montlake, the Huskies' leading tackler and a player to be reckoned with once more over a full season.

He'll likely resume his high-end playmaker stature again and have a huge effect on the Big Ten games that include him.

And no one should be surprised in the slightest if he leads this conference in tackles and maybe pushes his way into first-team All-Big Ten stature by season's end.