Jacob Sirmon Impresses in Second Outing for Central Michigan

The former Husky quarterback throws 3 touchdowns in an easy victory over Robert Morris.

Jacob Sirmon, the former University of Washington quarterback, was at his best for his new team, throwing 3 touchdown passes for Central Michigan in a 45-0 victory over Robert Morris.

On Saturday afternoon in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, two hours north of Ann Arbor and the Michigan-UW game, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore quarterback made his second start for his Mid American Conference team since leaving the Huskies and completed 12 of 16 passes for 110 yards and no interceptions.

Sirmon had scoring throws of 3 yards to Hunter Buckowski, 21 to JaCorey Sullivan and 6 to Dallas Dixon before giving way to reserve quarterbacks Daniel Richardson and Tyler Pape.

Not known for his mobility and sacked 9 times in the opener against Missouri, he had a 15-yard scramble against Robert Morris.

In two Central Michigan games, Sirmon has completed 35 of 61 passes for 405 yards and 4 scores.

Again, the Bothell, Washington, product spent three seasons with the UW, playing behind the likes of Jake Browning, Jacob Eason and Dylan Morris. He left following last season after playing just once in a four-game pandemic-restricted season behind Morris.

Sirmon left behind a pair of cousins on the UW roster in inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon, a sophomore starter, and quarterback Camden Sirmon, a true freshman walk-on player.

The move has worked out so far for the older Sirmon, who beat out the two others to claim the Central Michigan starting job and earn the trust of coach Jim McElwaine, formerly the Florida coach.

Elsewhere in the MAC, former UW wide receiver Austin Osborne had 7 catches for 38 yards for Bowling Green (0-2) in a 22-19 defeat to South Alabama. Osborne has 15 catches in two outings.

Former Husky quarterback Jake Haener completed 17 of 22 passes for 380 yards and 4 TDs for Fresno State (2-1) in a 63-10 victory over Cal Poly. Ty Jones, another Seattle defector, had a catch for 15 yards.

BYU, newly accepted to the Big 12 for the future, defeated Utah 26-17 and former UW receiver Puka Nacua caught 4 balls for 37 yards for the Cougars.

