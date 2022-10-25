Jayvon Parker's Husky Progression Has Been Quicker Than Expected

One of the benefits of a bye week, outside of no practice until Thursday for University of Washington football players, is some of the younger Huskies will get more of a chance to show what they can do this weekend.

Rather than game-plan for the upcoming opponent right away, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer will set aside a practice or two for his guys to go "Dawg on Dawg."

No scout-team looks. It's No. 1 offensive players going up against top defenders running only Husky plays and systems, all the way down the depth chart.

Of the nine freshmen who showed up with scholarships in hand, defensive tackle Jayvon Parker and cornerback Jaivion Green were the first to burn their eligibility, playing too much to redshirt. Safety Tristan Dunn is close to doing the same.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Parker, part of a set of twins from Detroit, was needed to fill in because other defensive linemen were injured, but he also played because he was physically ready and he came up with a pair of tackles in recent games.

"I don't want to say he's a been a pleasant surprise, because we felt like he was going to be a good player, but I think his progression has happened probably quicker than we thought," DeBoer said.

The Husky coach then made a mistake he is destined to repeat over and over.

Mixing up the Michigan brothers

"He's got a twin, too, who's dinged up and won't be playing this season with Jayvon, or Armon — get him straight," DeBoer said, admonishing himself. "Armon is going to be a good player, too. They're very similar in their style of play."

DeBoer also supplied an update on true freshman tight end Ryan Otton, brother of Cade, the UW's former All-Pac-12 selection at the same position and now in the NFL as rookie.

The younger Otton showed up for fall camp nursing a hamstring injury that set him back, according to DeBoer, who typically doesn't reveal details but did in this case.

The 6-foot-6, 234-pound Otton also has had to deal with the recent death of his mother, Sally, who had been a school teacher in Tumwater, Washington.

The young tight end appears to be healthy and fully in the mix.

"He's gotten through that now and he's helping us through practice each and every day," DeBoer said. "He's going to be a really good football player for us."

