    January 1, 2022
    Jeremiah Martin

    Jeremiah Martin Confirms Where He Stands with UW

    Former Texas A&M edge rusher tweets out that he's happy as a Husky.
    Jeremiah Martin knows his way around the transfer portal, but he won't be navigating it this year.

    On New Year's Day, while others are fleeing college football programs everywhere, including his in Seattle, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound University of Washington senior outside linebacker took a moment to let people know where he stands.

    "Grateful to be a DAWG for another year!!" he tweeted.

    Eleven months ago, Martin transferred in from Texas A&M, fresh off an impressive 9-1 ledger capped by a 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina, to use his final two seasons of college eligibility at the UW, looking for more playing time.

    He appears undeterred by all the havoc that consumed the Huskies and brought about a 4-8 season, a coaching change from Jimmy Lake to Kalen DeBoer and now a lot of roster movement. 

    Martin, no doubt, came away enthused after receiving his first collegiate start in the Apple Cup against Washington State, this initial game-opening assignment coming in his 43rd game, counting his combined SEC and Pac-12 career. He registered a lone tackle that day against the Cougars.

    Overall, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defender from San Bernardino, California, appeared in 11 of 12 games this past season, missing only the Oregon game. He finished with 13 tackles, collecting a sack and a quarterback hurry, and should be in the thick of the competition to start as one of the edge rushers next fall. 

    Jeremiah Martin started the Apple Cup for the UW.
