WATCH: Jim Mora Talks State of the Huskies and Pac-12

College football analyst Jim Mora, the former University of Washington linebacker and Seattle Seahawks coach, joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about the Pac-12 and where it ranks among the Power 5 conferences.

With his experience in building a program, Mora also gives his take on the Huskies program as it transitions to a new head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback.

The Moras have long been connected to UW football. Mora's father, Jim, was the first Husky defensive coordinator for Don James and later the head coach for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

The younger Mora played on special teams and at linebacker for the Huskies in 1981-83 and then embarked on his long coaching career. Besides the Seahawks, he served as the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons and UCLA.

He's always insightful and opinionated. Join our Husky Maven podcast and see what he has to say to Trevor Mueller.