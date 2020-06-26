Joe Tryon Is Third Husky to Receive Preseason All-American Selection

Three different College Football All-American teams, three different Husky opinions.

What it all adds up to is this: The University of Washington defense, when and if it gets a chance to tackle people pandemic-permitting, should be pretty good.

Junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon became the third member of the Husky stop unit to receive preseason All-America honors in recent weeks when The Sporting News selected him to its second team, which you can peruse here.

Tryon joins senior cornerback Elijah Molden, who was picked to Walter Camp's All-American first team, and senior defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who earned a spot on Athlon Sports' first team.

Three out of 11 UW defensive starters drawing national attention is no small feat. That's stuff usually only teams like Alabama, LSU and Ohio State pull off.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Tryon enters the 2020 football season looking to build on his productive sophomore season in which he came up with 41 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss, among them 8.5 sacks.

He was named second-team All-Pac-12, this coming after he was twice chosen as the league's defensive lineman of the week for his performances against Oregon State and Washington State.

Tryon, who hails from Renton, Washington, has played in 25 games in his UW career after redshirting, starting 14 of them as he begins to put his edge-rusher skills to good use.

He is considered a well-regarded NFL prospect, appearing in the first round of more early mock drafts than any of his well-heeled teammates.

