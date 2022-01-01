Junior Adams Appears Set to Join Oregon Coaching Staff

It appears that former University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake, by opening his mouth and suggesting Oregon was an inferior academic institution to the one that employed him at the time, unleashed an unmerciful karma.

This has sort of been like the Huskies letting the genie out of the bottle or the mummy out of the tomb.

That ensuing Ducks game in early November proved to be Lake's last after he felt compelled to shove a player, was caught on national TV doing it and was suspended and fired within a week's time.

The Huskies lost 26-16 that night, for their 15th defeat to Oregon in the past 17 outings.

In December, defensive-line recruits Sir Mells and Ben Roberts signed with the Ducks, officially flipping from their one-time UW commitments.

Former junior UW defensive lineman Taki Taimani appears on the verge of joining Oregon after taking a recruiting trip and posting a photo of himself standing in Autzen Stadium in a Ducks uniform.

And now, it appears Junior Adams, who had agreed to stay on as wide-receivers coach as part of Kalen DeBoer's new UW staff, will join Dan Lanning's new Oregon staff with the additional title of co-offensive coordinator, according to several news reports.

It's not clear how Oregon could own the Husky football program any more than all of this.

Oh, be prepared for the possibility of more Husky wide receivers entering the transfer portal because of Adams' impending departure, with sophomore Jalen McMillan looking like a candidate.

Oregon fans push back on Jimmy Lake's pregame dig at the school. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Adams, a former Oregon State and Montana State receiver, spent the past three seasons as the UW receivers coach, initially hired by Chris Petersen, carrying over to Lake's staff and momentarily being retained by DeBoer.

Yet increased coaching responsibilities, and likely added salary, will send him over to the dark side of this bitter Huskies-Ducks rivalry.

How much more the UW will have to suffer for Lake insulting Oregon scholastically remains anyone's guess.

