Kaila Olin’s Keys to UW Spring Football Success

With April workouts under way for the UW, the Husky Maven commentator breaks down her preferences for a successful camp.

College football programs around the country went without spring football or engaged in very little preparation and it showed with inconsistent play during the 2020 season.

With the Huskies taking part in their first spring football practices in two years, I've come up with five keys that would make for a successful spring for the University of Washington.

Build Depth Early

Depth is important for any team. With unexpected injuries or unforeseeable issues that cause players to miss games, the “next man up” is just as important to a roster as a starter. For instance, the UW is looking to get a bunch of wide receivers ready after so many offseason departures. They need to find rhythm with the No. 1 quarterback that will carry over into game situations should someone go down.

Leave Injury Free

Spring injuries are much more preferred than fall injuries because they allow for recovery time, but the ideal situation would be to leave injury free. If players can stay relatively healthy and avoid a long absence from the field, Washington has a better chance to win next fall.

Establish an Offense

If you look at the four games under offensive coordinator John Donovan, his offense goes in many directions. Against Oregon State, primarily running. Next up against Arizona, a lot of passing. Games against Utah and Stanford, playing catch-up. The Huskies need to establish a consistent offense in its pro-style offense and dare other teams to stop them.

Find the Next Budda Baker

The Huskies always have had a secondary leader beginning with Budda Baker, followed by Taylor Rapp and most recently Elijah Molden. When Washington ends spring practice, it needs a new guy. Trent McDuffie? Asa Turner? Kyler Gordon? The role is there to be had.

Enliven Husky Fan Base

With the recent announcement that fans in a limited basis are welcome to attend 10 Husky spring practices, it's time for the players and coaches to get them excited for the coming season, that this is a top 20 team with many possibilities. Spring is a good place to build momentum.