Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Kaleb McGary Breaks Down the UW O-Line with Kaila Olin

The former Husky right tackle and No. 31 draft pick now with the Atlanta Falcons shares insights on the current guys up front with Husky Maven.
Author:
Publish date:

We went to Kaleb McGary to size up the University of Washington offensive line.

He would know it as well as anyone.

The former Husky right tackle a now a starter for the Atlanta Falcons is always a good interview, a good quote. He doesn't disappoint us here. 

He breaks down the play of each of the five starters, his former teammates, in Jaxson Kirkland, Ulumoo Ale, Luke Wattenberg, Henry Bainivalu and Vic Curne.

Where it looked like the UW offensive line might be in trouble last season with three starters lost, the reassembled group did the opposite and became the most efficient line in the Pac-12. These guys gave up just one sack, tagged only for quarterback Dylan Morris scrambling and running out of bounds. 

“A lot of the success from an offense has to do with the O-line,” McGary said. “As quick as they are to accept blame, they deserve just as much credit when it’s due.”

It's due.

McGary noted how hard it was for Kirkland to move from right guard to left tackle, how big Ale has become, how smart Wattenberg has to be in the middle, how Bainivalu has overcome early struggles and how Curne has grown from this quiet guy "to a little more jolly."

Listen to the big man's interview and see who he describes as "a muscle with eyes."

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin raised the question of whether people should expect the same results from these guys over a full schedule as opposed to the four-game season last fall. 

McGary expects them to be better.

“I would rest a lot of the glory on the big boys up front," he said.

Olin and McGary did a full breakdown of the Husky front five, discussing how far each player has come since McGary was in the same locker room with them.

The UW lineup goes as follows:

LT — Jaxson Kirkland, 6-7, 315, Sr.)

LG — Ulumoo Ale, 6-6, 355, Jr.)

C — Luke Wattenberg, 6-5, 300, Sr.)

RG — Hentry Bainivalu, 6-6, 335, Sr.)

RT — Vic Curne, 6-3, 330, Jr.)

Check out the video above.

Nate Kalepo stands at the very back of this collection of Washington offensive line, waiting his turn.
Football

Kaleb McGary Breaks Down the UW O-Line with Kaila Olin

Mar 7, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) controls the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

The Noah Dickerson Podcast: Hameir Wright Talks of his Frustrations

Husky Stadium welcomes spring football on Wednesday.
Football

Spring Football Begins Wednesday, Fans Invited to 10 Practices

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed shared a moment with O'Dea freshman standout Jason Brown Jr.
Recruiting

Robbing the Cradle: Huskies Offer O'Dea High Freshman Back

Tina Langley, new UW women's basketball coach, questions a call.
Basketball

UW Hires Rice Coach to Right Husky Women's Team

Tamar Bates reopened his recruiting the UW has made a bid for him.
Recruiting

National Recruit Tamar Bates Has Rush of New Suitors, Including UW

Rome Odunze is a returning UW WR.
Football

UW Wide Receiver Primer: Who's In and Who's Out and Why

Dubs, the UW mascot, has passed.
Football

End of an Era as Retired UW Mascot Dubs Passes Over the Weekend