The versatile Husky defensive back looks to build on his first career start.

Kamren Fabiculanan was a rising star, one of those guys who could play any position in the University of Washington secondary, a point departed defensive-backs coach Will Harris hammered home when last season began.

Known as the catchy "Kam Fab" and then just a redshirt freshman, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Californian was chosen as a starting safety for the opener against Montana at Husky Stadium, further demonstrating his sudden move up the depth chart.

"Kam Fabiculanan, he has the size to play safety and nickel, and smarts-wise, he can also play corner," Harris said. "So he's very versatile."

Unfortunately for the long and lanky one, Fabiculanan wasn't quite ready yet for all of this major responsibility. He was more vulnerable than versatile.

After the Huskies were shocked 13-7 by their Big Sky opponent, Kam Fab was one of three guys replaced in the opening lineup for the next game against Michigan. It wasn't entirely his fault, of course, but some changes had to be made after that sort of upset.

Things only got worse in Big Ten country.

One of the enduring images of the 31-10 loss to the Wolverines was Fabiculanan, in a reserve role, taking a bad angle on a breakaway run by Michigan tailback Blake Corum and permitting an early 67-yard touchdown rather than bringing him down for a long gainer.

Kam Fab would appear in eight of the 12 Husky games overall, but in none of the final three outings with an interim coaching staff now calling the shots.

So with Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff in place and everyone's missteps long forgotten, it's time for this young defensive back from Southern California to start over.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Less than a month until spring practice, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 31.

After those hard lessons, Fabiculanan enters his sophomore and fourth season in the UW program hopeful of reclaiming his previous momentum.

He's got that size and now valuable experience. He just needs to put everything to work in a positive manner. He needs to polish his football IQ, as Harris called it, by recognizing situations and, yes, angles to make a tackle.

Fabiculanan has 11 career tackles, 7 coming last season, including a tackle and a half for lost yardage.

He's one of six players returning who drew at least one start at safety, but he's the only one who drew just one start. He brings many possibilities to the secondary, as Will Harris so astutely pointed out last fall. It's time to get Kam Fab ready to go.

UW Starter or Not:

Fabiculanan should be a competitive presence in the safety competition, but the Huskies are looking for two new starters at cornerback, too, plus someone to man the new hybrid safety/linebacker Husky role. Why not give him a tryout at each position in the defensive backfield and see where he fits best? Fabiculanan is still just a sophomore, now a veteran player. With that long reach of his, he'll be a full-time starter somewhere before he's done at the UW. He has that one career start against Montana, with more coming, either this season or next.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven