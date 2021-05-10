Sports Illustrated home
Kevin Thomson Receives Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp Invite

Former University of Washington quarterback finally gets his chance.
Author:
Publish date:

Former University of Washington quarterback Kevin Thomson, ignored in the NFL draft and the league's subsequent free-agent signings, finally has someone willing to kick his tires and look under the hood.

The Carolina Panthers have invited Thomson to rookie minicamp this week, according to NFL.com.

It's just another stop in the long-winding and highly unconventional football career for the 6-foot-1, 200-pound player from Auburn, Washington, who emerged as the 2019 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year.

Thomson joined the Huskies for last fall's COVID-interrupted, four-game season following stops at UNLV and Sacramento State. He was in the thick of the UW competition, if not leading it at one point, depending on which team source you believe, when he got injured and never played in Seattle.

He had the option to return to the Huskies by using an eighth season of eligibility. He'd received a pair of extra seasons because of a shoulder injury suffered at UNLV that kept him off the field during his time there. The pandemic, of course, gave everyone a free season.

Thomson, however, elected to pursue a pro-football career because, well, he's not getting any younger. He turns 26 in September, which means he's older than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

He attended the UW's Pro Day at the Dempsey Center in early April.

It's pretty obvious that the persistent Thomson, because of his past history, is going to exhaust all avenues before he lets his football to an end.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Kevin Thomson joined the UW but didn't play in the four games of 2020.
