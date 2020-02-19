HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Kiper on Jacob Eason: He's a Late First-Rounder

Dan Raley

Jacob Eason can stand tall in the pocket against this kind of pressure coming off the edge.

On Wednesday, the former University of Washington quarterback was stamped as a certifiable first-round NFL draft pick and possibly the eventual Tom Brady successor by none other than Mel Kiper, considered the foremost analyst.

Kiper predicted Eason will go as a late-round or trade-up selection in the first to the New England Patriots.

Unlike some of the UW fan base, the draft guru gushed rather than picked apart the football ability of Eason, a Lake Stevens product who spent two years with Georgia and two more at Washington, playing a full season for each school.

After a somewhat mundane 8-5 season capped by a Las Vegas Bowl victory, Eason announced he would pass up his final season with the Huskies and make himself draft eligible. 

Kiper mostly gushed about Eason as he broke down the QB's pro and cons with ESPN broadcaster Kenny Mayne, ironically a former Seattle-area and UNLV quarterback himself many decades ago:

"I do (expect him to be a first-round pick), with that cannon arm," Kiper said. "That's what he has: He's got that huge 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame with the arm strength that's unmatched. And keep in mind, they lost some close games this year. Four of their five losses with Washington were by six points or less. They carried leads against good teams like Utah and Oregon into the fourth quarter. Those were home games.

"He ran a little hot and cold in those games and that's the issue with Jacob Eason. And that's why instead of being an early-to-mid first, he could end up being a late first."

If Eason does end up with the Patriots, and replaces Brady at some point, New England would go from a Northwest quarterback to Brady to another Northwest quarterback. 

Brady, of course, replaced former Washington State QB Drew Bledsoe as the Patriots starter in 2001 and began what has been an unmatched Hall of Fame-like career. Brady, 42, becomes an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

In the video, former NFL and Huskies quarterback Steve Pelluer discusses Eason's exemplary demeanor this past season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Kick That Never Happened: 199 Days to Michigan

Thirty-seven years ago, University of Washington kicker Jeff Jaeger got called back to the sideline -- and it didn't bother him one bit.

Dan Raley

UW Slide Began Against Stanford -- Will Slumping Cardinal Provide Relief?

Huskies host a faltering Bay Area team next, trying to avoid a ninth consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

Ron Medved: The Husky Who Wanted to Play Every Down

Versatile Washington player stayed on the field even after one-platoon football was discontinued.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Ron Medved's Two-Way Husky Game to Remember

The versatile Washington back broke an 88-yard scoring run, intercepted two passes and preserved 19-11 win over Stanford.

Dan Raley

Two Points? Huskies Try Playing a Pair of Playmakers to Right the Ship

Hardy gets his shot as UW tries to pull out of precipitous tailspin against California on Thursday night.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Washington's Night

With a 12-point lead in the second half, the Washington Huskies were poised to break their seven-game losing streak. Poor shot selection and the turnover bug hit as the Huskies wilted again. The loss sent the UW deeper into the bottom of the conference as it dropped its eighth consecutive game.

Mike Martin

by

Dillon88

Wright and Wrong: UW Forward Benched For Nearly Entire Game

Huskies junior forward was pulled one minute into UCLA contest and never returns.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: UW Misery Continues With Loss to UCLA

The Washington Huskies dropped their eighth consecutive game after holding a 12-point second-half lead. The Huskies fall to 12-14 on the season and have won just two conference games this season. Mike Martin looks at the stories behind the numbers in Washington's 67-57 loss in Los Angeles.

Mike Martin

Crazy Eight: UW Stretches Losing Streak to Fifth Worst in School Annals

Huskies blow a 12-point lead, the fifth time they've let a double-digit advantage slip away.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the UCLA Bruins on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to come away with a win and end their seven-game losing streak on the road against the UCLA Bruins

Kaila Olin