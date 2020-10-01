SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Leach Has SEC Coaches Nervous; Huskies Might Have Answers for Them

Dan Raley

They're freaking out in the mighty SEC.

Mike Leach throws the football ... like on every play!

One Saturday of Leach's Air Raid offense made everyone really nervous from Gainesville to College Station.

Who goes into Baton Rouge and throws it 60 times -- and rings up 623 yards?

Mississippi State, Leach's new gig, did that.

Specifically, his Stanford-bred, Starkville-imported quarterback K.J. Costello pulled that off.

Granted, LSU was practically an entire new team.

You could count the starters on one hand.

Still, this was an embarrassed team, coming up 44-34 short.

OK, roughly three-quarters of the Tiger Stadium crowd was empty, turning the deafening roar into a whisper.

Coaches have been scrambling ever since Saturday.

Looking for Leach countermeasures.

Tony Barnhart has a national take on all of this for Sports Illustrated.

Barnhart wanted to know if Leach can do this every week?

Someone told him to call Washington.

The Huskies beat Leach and Washington State seven out of eight times.

Chris Petersen went 6-0 against Leach.

What, Petersen doesn't work there anymore?

He's lying on a beach in Bali?

Is Jimmy Lake available for a consul?

The UW actually created this anti-pirate playbook.

The Huskies put as many as six defensive backs on the field.

Totally ignored the run.

Didn't let Leach's guys get behind them.

Took advantage of a snowstorm. 

What, no snow in Baton Rouge?

Ever?

LSU apparently has only so many DBs, too.

Questions, questions, questions.

Does Leach ever run the ball?

Can he beat Alabama?

Can anyone stop him?

So Costello threw for an SEC single-game record.

Rang up more passing yards than Peyton Manning's best SEC outing ... by exactly 100.

Former Huskies Rick Neuheisel got an urgent call.

He had to know something.

What do you mean, Scoreboard Baby?

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Donald Jones Was in Tears When Brunell Got Hurt

A spring collision involving a pair of University of Washington defenders and the Huskies' Rose Bowl MVP quarterback was disastrous.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Tormey Remembers Discomfort of Brunell's Injury

Having your starting quarterback and Rose Bowl MVP get hurt by his teammates defied explanation, as this Husky coach recalled.

Dan Raley

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: What Will Molden's UW Legacy Be?

The senior cornerback won't have any trouble getting on the field, but will he make himself the school's greatest defensive back?

Dan Raley

WATCH/LISTEN: Unanswered Questions on the Pac-12 Football Restart

The Pac-12 announced it would go forward with a football season, but this left unanswered questions. Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin look at issues that need to be addressed.

Mike Martin

With Nonstop Husky Change, Molden Brings Something Familiar and Settling

The return of the University of Washington's senior cornerback helps settle things down through all of the program transition.

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake Picks Out His Inside LBs as a Husky Team Strength

Last season's weakness is now considered a well-stocked position with young guys making great strides at the end of last season.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: 'We Put Our Cleats in Their Throats'

Former University of Washington quarterback Billy Joe Hobert colorfully describes one of the biggest victories in Husky history.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

With 4 on the QB Floor, Lake Says Let the Competition Begin

The battle for the starting job formally began with a walk-through practice on Monday and another on Tuesday. Pads come on next week.

Dan Raley

Elijah Molden Has 2 Reasons for Returning for his Senior Season at Washington

The Husky cornerback explained his actions to come back to finish his UW career while other teammates opted out.

Dan Raley

Local Guy Does Good: Former Husky and Seahawk Kearse Retires From NFL

The wide receiver had a productive football career that made him one of the rare athletes to play locally in high school, for the UW and finally with Seattle's pro team.

Dan Raley