Looking For Third Husky Starting Wide Receiver

Ten deep.

With University of Washington spring football just three weeks off now, the Huskies presumably will come looking for a third starting wide receiver to go with previous first-teamers Dezmen Roebuck and Rashid Williams, and the list of candidates for this vacancy could be as many as 10 players.

They could include any number of returning returning veterans, portal transfers and incoming freshmen, with coach Jedd Fisch suggesting many of these pass-catchers will get tryouts in multiple roles, inside and out.

Roeback returns as a 10-game starter after finishing as the Huskies' second-leading receiver with 42 catches for 580 yards and 7 touchdowns and Williams opened the first two games in 2025 before suffering multiple injuries that canceled out the rest of his season.

While they get first dibs on their previous starting roles, somebody has to step up and fill the spot vacated by NFL-bound Denzel Boston.

Here are 10 receivers who will audition for playing time if not a primetime role, ranked 1 through 10:

1. Chris Lawson, 6-1, 185, Soph. -- He might be the frontrunner for a starting job after appearing in eight games as a freshman and catching 10 passes for 115 yards, with his longest grab going for 42 yards.

2. Justice Williams, 6-4, 212, Soph. -- Williams played four games early last season, mostly on special teams, but caught 2 passes for 28 yards before he suffered a season-ending injury. His size and athleticism make an intriguing target.

Jedd Fisch hosted Oklahoma prospect Mason James on Junior Day weekend in 2025. | UW

3. Mason James, 5-11, 175, Fr. -- He comes highly regarded after enjoying a 64-catch, 930-yard and 12-touchdown season for his Norman North High School team just down the street from the University of Oklahoma campus.

4. Jordan Clay, 6-4, 200, Fr. -- The Huskies flipped this guy from Baylor as recruiting pulled to a close. He showed what he could do with an 11-catch, 289-yard and 3-TD game performance for Madison High in San Antonio.

Bodpegn Miller is a former QB turned UW wide receiver. | Miller

5. Bodpegn Miller, 6-3, 196, R-Fr. -- This Ohio State transfer and converted quarterback didn't play in any games last season as he transitioned to his new position. He's all about athletic potential and could be ready to go.

6. Trez Davis, 6-0, 180, Fr. -- The Huskies flipped this Louisiana native from Tulane late after missing part of his senior year with a wrist injury that required surgery. As a junior, he caught 53 passes for 998 yards and 8 scores.

7. Christian Moss, 6-3, 199, Sr. -- This former Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State receiver comes to the Huskies to play a sixth college season. In 2025, he had 45 catches for 689 yards and 2 TDs for the latter school, a Conference USA team in Atlanta.

8. Blaise LaVista, 6-2,190, Fr. -- He arrives at the UW from the state of Illinois, where he played for multiple high schools. As a junior, he had 60-catch, 1,447-yard and 24-TD season for Libertyville High.

Wide receiver Deji Ajose takes a photo with his UW host coaches. | UW

9. Deji Ajose, 6-2, 200, R-Fr. -- He played only in the LA Bowl in his first UW season as he got acclimated at the college level. At Bishop O'Dowd High in the Bay Area as a senior in 2024, he caught 47 passes for 813 yards and 12 TDs.

10. Kevin Green Jr., 5-11, 165, Sr. -- He hasn't been the same since suffering a season-ending knee injury for the UW that forced him to miss the 2024 season. He's played in 21 college games, counting time spent at Arizona, where he started twice and caught 8 balls for 97 yards.