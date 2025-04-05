Man Called Buddah Gives Huskies Some Peace of Mind
A year ago once spring football opened, it seemed the only thing sure thing the University of Washington football team had were linebackers.
Alphonzo Tuputala would become the only suriving starter from the national championship game against Michigan.
Carson Bruener looked and acted like a first-teamer after backing up Tuputala for two seasons.
Yet they've used up their eligibility and moved on, and two linebackers brought in to help replace them, Arizona transfer Jacob Manu and elite freshman recruit Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, are recovering from knee injuries and left to watch the current spring ball unfold.
However, Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah appears to be running things well while everyone else is gone and he's quickly establishing his presence after moving across the state.
He's a compact 6-foot, 232-pound junior transfer from Los Angeles and Washington State University who so far looks like a genuine playmaker.
"That's my guy," said former UW safety Kam Fabiculanan, another L.A. product. "I've known him since the seven-on-seven circuit. Buddah is going to make a big difference, for sure."
Eight padless scrimmage plays into Tuesday's opening practice, the new linebacker slyly worked his behind his defensive line, moving to his right to intercept a Shea Kuykendall pass, which was the first theft by anyone of the spring.
Al-Uqdah caught the ball and immediately threw it down, as if to say don't try that again. Others would have run for the end zone to show off a little. He instead was marking his territory.
A day later, the former Cougar linebacker ran to his left and leaped high to intercept a Kai Horton pass, letting those taking snaps they better know where he is at all times.
Al-Uqdah comes to the Huskies after finishing second in the nation in fumble recoveries, with five, and intercepting three passes, returning one 29 yards for a score against Oregon State in a 41-38 loss in Corvallis.
Currently teaming with UCF transfer Xe'ree Alexander, those two seem like a solid pair of linebackers. Each has two seasons of eligibility remaining, too.
The UW ran into this man called Buddah last September when he came up with 6 tackles in the Cougars' 24-19 upset victory at Lumen Field. For the season, he topped WSU in tackles with 76.
Al-Uqdah's presence gives the UW one less thing to worry about as they piece together another defense, another team. He makes plays happen.
