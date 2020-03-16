UW Football Primer: Matteo Mele Is the Center of Attention

Matteo Mele has a big job ahead of him for the Washington football team -- he's been asked to replace two-time, All-Pac-12 center Nick Harris.

No problem.

The Tucson, Arizona, product already did it once, stepping in for an injured Harris as a fill-in starter last October.

Against the Arizona Wildcats.

In his hometown.

As a redshirt freshman.

Still, that was nothing compared to what his grandfather Bill Lueck once did.

As a rookie for the Green Bay Packers in 1968, Lueck took over for the legendary Jerry Kramer at right guard when Kramer retired.

Under the microscope of intimidating coach Vince Lombardi.

For seven seasons.

It's evident that doing tough things on the football field runs throughout this family.

After all, Mele chose to play for Washington when he easily could have stayed home and pulled on an Arizona Wildcats uniform, same as Bill Lueck did. His grandfather was one reason he didn't do that.

"One thing my grandpa told me is you have to get out of your comfort zone," Mele shared with the Arizona Daily Star. "So in the end, it got in my head that I wanted to leave the state."

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice is in question because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated will provide uninterrupted coverage.

Mele carries a 6-foot-5, 305-pound frame entering his sophomore season. His grandfather stood 6-3 and weighed 235 when he played for the Packers as a first-round draft pick (the 26th player taken overall) and a final season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The grandson didn't turn out for football until becoming a freshman at Tucson's Salpointe Catholic High, at the cautionary suggestion of Lueck. The youngster competed in lacrosse and baseball instead.

"He advised me against playing football until high school," Mele said. "I couldn't wait to hit someone."

Mele began his football career as a tight end but, as he got bigger and bigger, he was encouraged to make the move to offensive tackle. He became his state's top line recruit.

Mobile and athletic for a young blocker, he received 14 scholarship offers from across the Pac-12, plus Oklahoma, Louisville and Kansas State among others.

He ultimately passed on offers from Arizona, his grandfather's alma mater, and Arizona State, where his great uncle Bob Lueck played, in favor of the Huskies. This after accompanying his grandpa on the field for a UA ceremony to honor former Wildcats players.

Mele appreciated that Huskies line coach Scott Huff visited him well in advance of the other coaches and the offers presented, and that Huff made a strong play for him from the outset. The campus surroundings didn't hurt either.

"I always liked the Pacific Northwest and Seattle is awesome," he said. "I went for my visit and loved it."

After a year in the weight room, Mele received his big chance when Harris went down and he was summoned. The Huskies won easily at Arizona 51-27. In the photo, Mele is shown lifting tailback Salmon Ahmed into the air after a UW touchdown.

"There was some good things to see," Huff said of Mele's performance that night. "He picks up the offense pretty easy. He's a pretty sharp kid. He's physical. Athletically, he's very gifted."

The touseled-haired Mele, who wears No. 78 and is shown in the back of the group video with fellow UW linemen, likely enters the center competition as the No. 1 candidate. The sophomore won't get anything handed to him.

One of the Huskies' top incoming recruits is Myles Murao, a guard/center prospect who some think will play right away somewhere up front. He comes with impressive credentials and references.

Murao probably can't top that Green Bay Packers connection, though.

SUMMARY: The Arizona-produced lineman played in five games in 2019, starting that one Tucson outing in front of family and friends. He pulled time against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, too. Opportunity awaits him.

GRADE (1 to 5): Mele gets a 3 for now. He's still unproven over a steady segment of games. He has plenty of potential. It's time to earn a full-time job and put it all together.