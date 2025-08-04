McLaughlin Makes Big Move to Become UW Starting Safety
Five practices into fall camp, Zach Durfee looks like a dominant player once again on the edge, Demond Williams Jr. has been a pinpoint passer. Freshman wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck came up with another highlight reel catch, as did sophomore tight end Decker DeGraaf.
Yet the player who has made the biggest move for added playing time over the past week is Northern Arizona transfer Alex McLaughlin, who has gone from the third- or fourth-best safety during the spring to the No. 1 guy in that position group for now.
"Alex is playing primarily with the ones," said Husky coach Jedd Fisch, who will put his players in full pads on Tuesday. "He's gotten more and more comfortable with the system."
McLaughlin also has transformed himself physically to better ready himself for the rigors of his new Big Ten surroundings. It was a mandatory change.
"His body is now matching maybe a Division 1 FBS player," Fisch said. "He's a 200-pound safety, not a 187-pound safety. That's showing up on the field. His speed is showing up."
For the Monday scrimmage plays, McLaughlin was a starter almost exclusively teaming up with sophomore Vince Holmes or freshman Rylon Dillard-Allen at the other spot.
Florida International transfer CJ Christian, who ran with the ones much of the spring seemingly has traded places with McLaughlin and dropped back some in the competition, while senior Makell Esteen, a five-game UW starter in 2024, has been injured and unavailable.
There's probably no turning back for McLaughlin, a first-team All-Big Sky selection last year who has a lot of momentum going right now. He gives the Huskies another player noted for his hard-hitting ways.
"He loves physical football, which is great and he's smart," Fisch said. "We're going to see more of Alex."
Dillard-Allen, for that matter, looks like he'll play immediately as a freshman because he's not afraid to mix it up either. The player nicknamed "Batman" knocked down receiver Omari Evans on a pass play, then did the same with Kevin Green Jr.
The latter Dillard-Allen hit brought players from both sides onto the field, loudly chipping at each other as everyone moved from the East field to Husky Stadium to finish off practice, though there were no shoves of any kind.
"RDA has shown up a lot," Fisch said. "He loves football. He's very gifted. He's very excited he's going to make a big impact early."
In other lineup battles, sophomore Leroy Bryant took most of the No. 1 snaps at nickelback on Monday, moving ahead of redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark, the spring sensation who stands to play a lot this season. Bryant graded out higher in Sunday's practice session.
Offensively, freshman offensive guard John Mills drew first-unit snaps on two different series, temporarily stepping in at left guard for redshirt freshman Paki Finau, as that spot remains in competion..
Fisch said leading returning receiver Denzel Boston is still a week away from getting his medical clearance to join in fall practice without limitations.
With Boston and freshmen receivers Marcus Harris and Chris Lawson slowed by injury, the Huskies have elevated freshmen pass-catchers Raiden Vines-Bright and Roebuck to prominent scrimmage roles, often using each one as a starter.
Practice ended with Roebuck showing why it's a good idea to keep him in the mix for playing time. He caught a Kai Horton pass with a high degree of difficulty, practically lying on his back as he pulled the ball in.
