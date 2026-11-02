McLaughlin Rewarded By Big Ten For His Nebraska Outing

This season, Alex McLaughlin might have missed a tackle or two along the way. Admittedly at Nebraska, he owned up to getting beat for a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Carter Nelson in the back of the end zone.

Otherwise, the University of Washington senior strong safety has been superlative this season and he's continuing to get recognized for it.

McLaughlin's work sample includes a vast majority of the Huskies' 17-10 weekend victory over the Cornhuskers, where his overall performance earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday -- making him the first UW team member to secure conference accolades this season.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back from Chandler, Arizona, was selected after providing a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the game in Lincoln, plus 9 tackles, a half tackle for loss and a pass break-up.

"Alex McLaughlin did an amazing job of finishing the game," Husky coach Jedd Fisch said at his weekly press briefing.

The pick-6 was the second of McLaughlin's UW career, to go with a 47-yard scoring runback against Washington State in 2025, and marked his third defensive TD in his time in Montlake, adding in a 59-yard fumble return for six points against UCLA last year, as well.

By receiving the league's top weekly defensive award, he was the first Husky so honored since edge rusher Russell Davis II was feted for a 3-sack, 1-fumble-caused and 1-fumble-recovery outing in a 31-19 win over UCLA in 2024.

💫 Captain Alex McLaughlin • Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.



A game-sealing pick-6, nine tackles, and 0.5 TFLs against Nebraska.



➡️ https://t.co/2aIgQKtNmo pic.twitter.com/4dBLDuWk5w — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 2, 2026

The Huskies were leading 10-7 when McLaughlin stepped in front of an Anthony Colandrea pass near midfield, caught it with a full head of steam and outraced the Nebraska offensive players to the end zone.

With 1:15 left to play, the UW went up by 10 points and stunned Cornhuskers fans began making their way to the exits.

Pick Six to Seal it from Captain Clutch @AMcLaughlin28 pic.twitter.com/rICN0fIomf — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 1, 2026

Through eight games, McLaughlin leads the Huskies in tackles with 57 and is tied for the lead in interceptions with fellow safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, both with 3, and is tied for the top spot in pass break-ups with cornerback Manny Karnley, both with 5.

He's making a strong bid to be named first-team All-Big Ten after receiving honorable mention honors in 2025, his first season with the Huskies, if not draw national rewards.

The Sporting News recently singled out McLaughlin for midseason All-America recognition, adding him to its 25-man listing.

Originally a second- and first-team All-Big Sky selection in two seasons for Northern Arizona, McLaughlin has played two more for the Huskies and has the option to return for a fifth season in Montlake.

However, if he keeps playing at such a high level, the NFL won't let him play any more college ball beyond this season.