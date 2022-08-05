Meet Kevin Ryan, the New and Unassuming Husky Punter

Kevin Ryan looks like any other incoming University of Washington student. Slender, bespectacled, studious. And because of those regular-man characteristics, he's might be the Husky football player who least resembles one.

He's the new UW punter, a transfer from Idaho State and a replacement for Race Porter, where all that matters is the foot.

Ryan wears No. 90, which is one of the Huskies' most famous yet still unretired football numbers, once belonging to consensus All-America defensive tackle and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Steve Emtman.

At 6-foot and 167 pounds, Ryan from Mesa, Arizona, is four inches shorter and roughly 130 pounds lighter than the great Emtman.

He comes to the Huskies through the transfer portal, leaving Idaho State following a coaching change and with enough credentials to easily move from FCS football to the Pac-12.

"I kind of wanted to try my luck," Ryan said. "I wanted to go up to the next level and potentially to the NFL."

He comes off a season in which he averaged 45.6 yards per punt, which ranked him fifth in FCS and earned him a spot on the All-Big Sky team alongside another new Husky, cornerback Jordan Perryman, formerly of UC Davis.

New punter Kevin Ryan has Steve Emtman's old number. Dan Raley

By comparison, Porter finished up his six-year career with a school-record 48.5 punting average.

"I have big shoes to fill," Ryan said. "Race was an amazing punter."

Ryan, who probably hears as many people call him by his last name as well as his first, thinking they're one and the same, tore a leg muscle as a high school senior, which prevented him from landing an immediate scholarship. He walked on at Idaho State and earned one.

He uniquely is a left-footed punter, giving the Huskies an all-lefty kicking corps, joining sixth-year senior place-kicker Peyton Henry.

Ryan also place-kicks as well, providing the UW with a back-up if needed. In 2019, he converted on 12 of 15 field-goal attempts with a long of 44 yards. A year ago, he served in a back-up role off the tee and focused on punting.

In Husky practice, Ryan has shown off an extremely limber leg, hitting spirals every time. He also wears glasses during these workouts, but won't during regular-season games.

"I have contacts," he said. "In the early morning, it's hard to put those contacts in."

