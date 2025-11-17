Mills Was At His Transitional Best Against Purdue
In his first start at right offensive guard for the University of Washington football team, John Mills seemed like an ideal fit.
He was his typical overbearing self in the trenches against Purdue, literally throwing his weight around -- and anyone who got in his way.
In a still scoreless game this past Saturday, the 6-foot-6, 342-pound freshman crashed into a pair of Boilermakers on a second-and-goal play from the 1 and landed in the end zone carrying Adam Mohammed on his back.
This was a human tank rolling through the battlefield with Mohammed confidently sitting in the turret and engaging the enemy.
Mills merely showed he was a proficient and physical player wherever you put him on the football field. After opening seven games at left tackle, he started against Purdue three spots to the right. He might have been even better in his new role, with all that space to operate in.
"He came in here with the expectation to play," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "That was the best part about John. He didn't care whether it was guard or tackle, whatever it might be. "
With each outing, Mills continues to build a reputation as this elite football talent. He's got all that size and mobility that that's simply hard to ignore.
He's so far ahead of anyone else his age in the college game, and a lot of people who aren't, Mills stands to be a highly decorated player by the time he's done.
A few weeks ago, Fisch let it slip out that Mills might become a Husky tackle as soon as next season. Injuries on the offensive line forced the coach to move up the date for the position switch.
Mills' enthusiasm to do something different with such a carefree attitude was a moment his coach felt compelled to share with everyone else over the weekend.
"I just went to him and I said, 'I think our best move is to move you out to right tackle and let Paki settle in at left guard,' " Fisch said. "He was like, 'Lets go, lets go.' No pause at all."
The Huskies piled up 506 yards of total offense, including 212 rushing, and that led to high marks for all of the offensive linemen, and specifically Mills.
"I thought he handled it exceptionally well all week in practice," Fisch said of his prodigy. "He's got the length for it. He's got the size for it. He's got the ability to do it. I think it was awesome he was able to go out there and do it [Saturday]."
