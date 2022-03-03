UW Fresh Start (No. 23): Mishael Powell Makes New Staff Pay for His Services

The cornerback goes from walk-on to scholarship recipient in Kalen DeBoer's first month.

On the job for barely a month, new University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer demonstrated to his inherited players that he was doing his homework about them.

Calling everyone together in a team meeting room, DeBoer walked around and spoke with purpose. He explained what he was going to do next. He made a move that would further ingratiate him to his roster of Huskies.

"We celebrate people that put in the work, people who are well respected because of who they are as a person," the coach said. "There's someone in this room, OK, that has been brought to my attention over and over and over and over again by all of you guys right here."

Building things to a crescendo, DeBoer continued on with his presentation by saying, "I've got goose bumps right now thinking about the things he told me, as well as all of the things you've told me in this room. I want to recognize an honor: Mish Powell you're on scholarship!"

On cue, a large video screen lit up behind the coach showing the sophomore cornerback's name and image for all to see. The players responded with a roar of approval.

Husky teammates rushed over and hugged Powell where he sat. The former walk-on, who had turned down Ivy League schools convinced he could play for the UW and get the school to pay for him, emerged from the pile, strode to the front and embraced DeBoer.

A month until spring practice, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 23. Like the others, he has a full ride all to himself.

Powell is the only cornerback on the roster with UW starting experience. With first-team All-Pac-12 selections Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon turning to the NFL draft, he'll be in the middle of the competition to rebuild the Husky secondary.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder drew his starts against California, Stanford and Washington State either to replace an injured McDuffie or take the field as extra back in pass coverage.

He comes off a season in which collected 11 tackles, 3 pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He proved himself to multiple Husky coaching staffs.

"He played solid football for us in a very impactful position," former UW coach Jimmy Lake said following the Cal game. "There's a lot of defenses we play and he was able to go out there and execute them."

His performance that day and others made him worthy of a monthly scholarship check.

UW Starter or Not: Powell has come a long way as a Husky cornerback and there's no reason to think, scholarship or not, that he's going to back off from the competition now. To start again, he'll have to fend off all but one of the other candidates who include UC Davis transfer Jordan Perryman, sophomore Jacobe Covington, redshirt freshman Elijah Jackson and a host of younger players. His newly received scholarship indicates that he's worthy of the challenge.

