Moore Out For Illinois, But Willis, Mills Are Game-Time Decisions
Tight end Quentin Moore, who suffered a concussion at Michigan but avoided what was first feared to be a catastrophic medical situation, will miss Saturday's University of Washington-Illinois football game at Husky Stadium, coach Jedd Fisch said on Thursday..
The news was a little more hopeful concerning the availability of Injured offensive linemen Carver Willis and John Mills, who seem to be both getting closer to playing again after missing three and two games, respectively.
"I expect we'll make a game-day decision on both Carver and John," Fisch said. "It's trending very well."
Also, the UW coach said he would decide shortly before kickoff on whether or not to use linebacker Jacob Manu, who can play just one more game and protect his eligibility for the 2026 season.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Moore was blocking on a punt when he made contact with a Michigan player, wobbled and dropped to the ground. He was removed from the field on a cart and transported to a local hospital.
There were immediate fears the senior might have suffered an injury related to his motor skills, but Fisch explained that Moore was hit awkwardly on the play and had full use of his extremities.
A three-game starter this season, Moore was one of two tight ends injured at Michigan, with sophomore Kade Eldridge lost for the season with a foot issue.
The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis and the 6-foot-6, 342-pound Mills, one-time starters at left tackle and left guard for the Huskies, went down with knee and foot injuries, respectively.
In particular the Huskies are hoping to get Willis back after his left-tackle replacement, Max McCree, was injured in the half of the Michigan game and lost for an undetermined amount of time.
As for Manu, he played against Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State, and needs to sit out four of the last five regular-season games to protect his eligibility.
His situation was affected by the NCAA's decision revealed on Wednesday not to permit athletes to have five years of eligibility.
"This was the expectation the whole offseason when we brought him in that we were going to play him for four games," Fisch said of Manu. "When things started changing is when we started seeing what other avenues we might have."
While Manu likely won't play this weekend, Fisch said the decision won't be made public until prior to kickoff, insinuating it was to keep Illinois guessing.
