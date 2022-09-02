More Team Captains Ready to Lead UW Football Than Usual

Following a 4-8 season, one might assume the University of Washington football team was a little short on leaders in 2021.

This time, the Huskies have more team captains than usual coming in to Saturday night's season opener against Kent State for a team with a new coach in Kalen DeBoer, a bunch of new players and probably a much better attitude.

The UW earlier announced that linebacker Cam Bright, safety Alex Cook, offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, edge rusher Jeremiah Martin, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Wayne Taulapapa would serve as game captains this season.

Bright, Penix and Taulapapa each are transfers this year from Pittsburgh, Indiana and Virginia, respectively, while Martin arrived from Texas A&M last season. Cook and Kirkland are sixth-year seniors who share the unusual distinction of starting in the 2019 Rose Bowl, Cook at wide receiver, and both as redshirt freshmen.

The current UW players voted them in with no input from the coaching staff, other than DeBoer typically would prefer four captains but wasn't going to stand in the way of six.

"I give them credit because they see the leadership abilities these guys have and have welcomed them with open arms," DeBoer said, "where there wasn't this long you've got to do this before you're really a Husky."

Bright, Penix and Taulapapa previously served as captains at their previous schools.

Four of the new captains actively took part in Husky spring practice.

Kirkland, a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection, sat out the drills while recovering from ankle surgery and petitioning the NCAA for his eligibility after consider the NFL draft. He's a legacy player, the son of former UW offensive guard Dean Kirkland, who was a 1990 team captain, and he's been a focal part of the team for a long time.

Taulapapa didn't join the team until a month ago, but has earned the starting job in the backfield, alongside Penix, and he obviously made a good impression on his new teammates.

"I think the team did an awesome job in picking these six young men to lead us," DeBoer said.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven