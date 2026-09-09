Moss Played Just One Snap Before Injury Bug Hit Him Again

Christian Moss lasted just a solitary snap against Washington State in the Apple Cup before a soft-tissue injury, which usually is a hamstring pull, sent the University of Washington wide receiver to the sideline for the rest of the afternoon.

Awaiting a detailed medical report, UW coach Jedd Fisch couldn't say right away how bad this Moss injury was or how long the newcomer would be out.

Yet it's not the first time the Husky leader has had to address the well-being of this tall and talented Kennesaw State transfer.

The way things have gone for him in Montlake, it's no sure thing the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Moss will put his skills on display for long with the Huskies.

In an often unforgiving sport, some guys are just repeatedly unlucky.

Moss appears to be one of them.

"We'll see if this is substantial or significant or is this something we can get past quickly?" Fisch said.

During UW spring football, Moss lasted just a handful of practices before he suffered a hamstring pull and sat out the rest of the workouts, going out with just one catch during 11-on-11 team play.

He battled back to get healthy over the summer and then waged a highly competitive battle in fall camp with second-year player Chris Lawson for the X position and won it outright.

His reward was that one Husky play so far.

A 4-yard run by quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Then he handed his job over to Lawson, who is expected to start the next game against Utah State.

Moss appears destined to be another Omari Evans, the Penn State transfer who came to the UW last year looking for an opportunity that would showcase his skills and vault him into the NFL.

Bogged down by injuries, Evans started four games and caught just 17 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.

He went undrafted and is now on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Christian Moss played just one snap in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

UW receivers coach Kevin Cummings will tell you that Moss is no wallflower on the football field, that he plays with a certain amount of physicality that taller receivers don't always possess.

"He's big so you expect the physicality, but we've all seen a lot of big receivers who aren't that," Cummings said last month. "For him to be able to play with that has been really good for our offense and I think it really makes Demond comfortable to know he has that big body he can find in one-on-one match-ups."

Moss showed he can go deep, with his 70-yard touchdown catch in fall camp verifying that, but he can't stay healthy long.

In 2023 with Virginia Tech, his first school, he dislocated multiple fingers and was lost for the season.



In 2025, Moss finally got a fulll season in and caught 45 passes for 689 yards and 2 scores, including a 70-yard TD reception, for a 10-4 Kennesaw State team.

Yet at the UW, he's spent more time in the training room than is fair, probably wondering what has he got to do to get his chance to really shine.

Surely, the football gods will let him play more than one snap for the Huskies.