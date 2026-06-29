Mulling Huskies' 3 Best Fall Camp Position Battles

Just over a month from Fall Camp, University of Washington football players are lifting in the weight room, running in Husky Stadium and eating nonstop in restaurants, coaches' homes or up on the stadium concourse.

With each rep and each bite, they have plenty of time to think about what's coming when everyone pulls on the pads again.

In this case, we envision the three best position battles for Jedd Fisch's third football team in Montlake.

His coaching staff foremost needs to find a starting running back, right offensive guard and inside linebacker.

From the periphery, we break it down, beginning in the backfield.

Quaid Carr (21), shown with Beck Walker (25) and Ryken Moon (32). is the top running back coming out of spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo

(RB) QUAID CARR VS. TREY COOLEY OR JAYDEN LIMAR

While there's been no word on Jordan Washington's neck injury suffered in spring ball, we tend to think the Huskies will be extra careful with this speedy running back and hold him out for part or all of the 2026 season.

Carr finished up the spring as the No. 1 guy, but the redshirt freshman from Riverside, California, hasn't had to put his skills up against Cooley or Limar, the transfer portal additions from Troy and Oregon coming off respective knee and ankle surgeries.

Outcome: We still think Carr, himself a high-end speedster, just has too much of a head start on everyone else in landing this job. He was the No. 1 guy for a dozen spring practices. The transfers likely will contribute by rotating in or filling situational roles, but Carr is the man.

Champ Taulealea (73) and Geirean Hatchett will go head to head at right guard. | Dave Sizer photo

(OG) CHAMP TAULEALEA OR GEIREAN HATCHETT

Right offensive guard was Hatchett's job for all of 2025. He was the only UW offensive-line starter who opened all 13 games last season. He's a seasoned player who's started for both Washington and Oklahoma. He's naturally strong. He got hurt in spring ball, not trying to hold onto his guard role but generously filling in at center for his injured brother, Landen.

Yet when was football ever fair, with injuries and father time always getting in the way?

Outcome: We think the 6-foot-5, 344-pound Taulealea, an inch taller and 40 pounds heavier than Hatchett, will get the call as the No. 1 guy, though both of them will play. Similar to Carr at RB, Taulealea had the job all to himself for all 15 spring practices and that's hard to overcome.

Husky linebackers Xe'ree Alexander (10) and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (23) are battling for the same spot. | Dave Sizer photo

(LB) XE'REE ALEXANDER OR ZAYDRIUS RAINEY-SALE

It's the LA Bowl Defensive Player of the Game going up against the Huskies' top NFL linebacker prospect. It's two guys always around the football. Two hard-nosed Northwest players going head to head. A senior and a sophomore.

Alexander spent more time as a No. 1 linebacker than anyone in the spring, teaming in two- and three-man combinations with everyone else including Rainey-Sale.

Outcome: Alexander and Rainey-Sale likely will alternate as starters, with Xe'ree drawing the season-opening assignment for the Apple Cup. Yet they both deserve to be rewarded and will be used as starters, while Jacob Manu is immovable in the other starting slot.