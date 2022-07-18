Skip to main content

Nebraska WR to Choose From Among Huskies, Huskers and Iowa State

Ben Ngoyi from Lincoln will reveal his decision on Wednesday.

Thirty-one years ago, the University of Washington football program emerged from Nebraska with a decisive victory, beating the Cornhuskers 36-21 in Lincoln on the way to a national championship.

On Wednesday, the Kalen DeBoer's Huskies will try to make more inroads there by pulling a coveted player out of that town and away from that Big Ten school. 

Beni Ngoyi, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver from Lincoln HIgh School, will chose from among his hometown Nebraska, Iowa State and Washington. 

On social media, Nogoyi said he plans let everyone know where he's headed at 11 a.m. PT.

The attraction to the Nebraskan, who doubles as a track man, is his height and elite speed (4.38). 

After spending his sophomore year mostly as a defensive back, Ngoyi made everything work for him offensively last fall by catching 25 passes for 467 yards and 6 touchdowns for a 4-5 Links team.

The Huskies have fared well in gaining Middle America commitments from South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and Minnesota defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, but Ngoyi might prove to be more of a challenge.

It could be hard for him to say no to Nebraska.

"That's an offer that everyone expected me to have," Nogoyi said. "My dad is a big Husker fan."

On the other hand, DeBoer's staff welcomed former Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Will Nixon to the program as a portal transfer, securing his services in April on the same week it offered Ngoyi through receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.

