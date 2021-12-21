Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Nevada Linebacker in Transfer Portal Makes Surprising Choice

    Daiyan Henley's four finalists were the UW, USC, Kansas State and WSU.
    Author:

    Former Nevada linebacker Daiyan Henley, finding a creative way to select a new school, lined up four small cakes representing his final choices and he took a bite out of the one labeled WSU.

    The Cougars won this bake-off for this second-team All-Mountain West player, who also considered Washington, USC and Kansas State. 

    "Once a Cougar, always a Cougar," remarked Henley, whose Los Angeles high school, Crenshaw, also answers to that nickname.

    Henley goes to WSU after playing four seasons for Nevada, first as a wide receiver before moving to safety and, for the past two seasons, at inside linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior has one season of eligibility remaining. 

    This past season, he led the Wolf Pack with 103 tackles, intercepted 4 passes and recovered 3 fumbles. He scored twice on defense, going the distance with a 50-yard interception return in a 51-20 victory over UNLV and on a 56-yard fumble runback in a 27-24 win over San Jose State.

    Henley decided to transfer from the Mountain West school after his coach Jay Novell left for Colorado State. 

    The Wolf Pack (8-4), without Norvell, Henley and NFL-bound quarterback Carson Strong who opted out, will face Western Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, against Western Michigan (7-5) on December 27.

